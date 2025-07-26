“Recording myself”: Man discovers a neat hack to stop himself from making impulse purchases

A creator is going viral for an unconventional method of preventing silly purchases.

TikTok creator Kevim, @parentsdisgrace, discovered that recording himself saying the names of items he ordinarily would have bought on impulse kept him from buying them. He claimed the list would “save money and make me hate myself.”

“Recording myself saying things I wanna impulse buy instead of buying them to save money and make me hate myself,” read the video’s onscreen text.

Kevim assembled clips of himself speaking the name of something he desired—purchases ranging from a “big Slushie” to “cobbler service for Berkinstocks”—and submitted the video for social media’s judgement. Like magic, the spell cast by a momentarily coveted “Holdovers” DVD was broken by public shame.

A recession-coded inverse manifestation ritual

The anti-shopping montage included videogames and Pokémon stuff, “pretzel dog,” New Balance dad runners, memory foam pillow, a tattoo inspired by the Muppet Show, and more.

“So far this has worked embarrassingly well and I dislike all the things I enjoy,” he wrote.

The video has nearly 800 thousand views and over a thousand comments.

Reactions to Kevim’s shame-based money-saving hack

According to plan, Kevim got shame-based reinforcement from “haters” in the comments. Some pointed out that listing things they want would only reinforce their desire for them.

Kevim’s did plan backfire somewhat when commenters tried to convince him to buy the things on his list. TikTok users struggling with their own shopping impulses commented that they’re eager to try Kevim’s revolutionary system.

“You absolutely should be buying Absolute Martian Manhunter it is amazing,” retorts @leavyvengeance.

“The pain in your voice when it comes to a little snack,” adds @stupidmp3.

@molly_bugeja summarizes most of the commenter sentiment with, “This might just save me.”

“This is genius cause it’s so embarrassing,” commented @mindbodybynikki. Kevim replied, “Literally the worst.”

“Everything but a haircut damn,” said @user6386572418385.

@janellesux said, “This is so recession core lowkey not everything but like baby… the Popeyes chicken sandwich 😭😭😭😩.”

