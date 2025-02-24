‘Can you guess what this is?’: Expert reveals the interior of this new car, but hides the logo on the horn. Viewers can’t believe what it costs

Think you know a lot about cars and trucks? Even if you don’t, a dealership in North Carolina has found a way to spark the curiosity of TikTok viewers who love a good car guessing challenge.

Name that car!

A series of videos from Jerry Hunt Supercenter (@jerryhuntsupercenter) has gained lots of attention for issuing a simple test: look at the video of a vehicle’s interior and try to identify the manufacturer and model. The degree of difficulty is increased substantially when we see that the telltale logo on the car’s steering wheel is covered.

A recent clip that’s been viewed more than 500,000 times showed off the interior of a Cadillac Escalade and had more than 1,000 commenters thinking they were looking at a Ford Explorer, BMW, Buick, and a 1986 Pontiac Fiero (though we’re guessing that last one was someone making a joke).

Car guessing challenge accepted

The series of car guessing videos is a savvy bit of psychological warfare disguised as a fun guessing game. Why is this so engaging? Glad you asked.

Car nerds love a flex: There’s nothing a car enthusiast loves more than proving they know everything about cars. Think of it as the auto world’s version of “Name that tune,” but instead of guessing a song in three notes, you’re confidently declaring, “That’s a 2015 Infiniti QX80 because I recognize the stitching on the seats.”

Of course, this is TikTok, so the accuracy of these guesses ranges from impressive to downright delusional.

Either way, everyone feels like an expert, and no one wants to admit they were wrong. In the above clip, one eagle-eyed viewer noticed the Cadillac branding on the infotainment screen.

Nothing brings out the chaos of the internet like an unsolvable debate. Since many car brands borrow design elements from each other (looking at you, Volkswagen and Audi), it’s easy to be completely convinced you’re right—only to find out you’re embarrassingly wrong.

The beauty of this setup is that nobody wants to scroll past without trying their luck at guessing. Which brings us to…

The algorithm rewards engagement, and this guy knows it: The simple truth is the digital marketing whiz at Jerry Hunt Supercenter is pulling off a social media masterclass. The more people argue or guess in the comments, the more TikTok’s algorithm pushes the video out to more viewers.

A little friendly competition, a sprinkle of social media psychology, and suddenly, a car dealership’s TikTok account is outperforming half of corporate America’s ad campaigns.

@jerryhuntsupercenter Do you know what it is based on the dash? 🧐

Guessing games galore

Of course, these car guessing challenges aren’t just for car dealerships—creators in industries from real estate to sneaker culture are using the same strategy to drive engagement. Here are some of the best examples:

Guess the Home Price: Realtors film quick house tours and ask viewers to guess the price, turning property listings into interactive content.

Name That Sneaker: Sneakerheads challenge followers to identify shoes based on close-ups or vague details, fueling debates in the comments.

Know the Timepiece: Collectors post partial shots of watches and challenge followers to name the brand and model, sparking discussion.

Commenters on the clip were mostly focused on throwing their guesses into the mix, but there were a few with some opinions about the challenge and the vehicle in question.

“A over priced depreciation asset is what I call it,” one observer wrote.

Another took a swipe at the Escalade’s reliability: “on its way to get 3rd cam and lifters.”

And another made clear they weren’t a potential buyer, writing, “Out of my price range! That’s what I’d call it!!!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Jerry Hunt Supercenter via email.

