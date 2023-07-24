‘No way I’m paying $50 without seeing what my options are’: Shopper buys $50 token for Gucci ‘gumball machine’ that spits out prizes. She’s disappointed by the results

Gucci opted for a little bit of fun childhood nostalgia at its Gucci Garden location in Florence, Italy by including a gumball-esque machine that spits out small prizes. To crank out a prize, customers have to fork over $50 for a token.

The Gucci Garden is a museum with exclusive items for sale and a restaurant with three Michelin-star chefs. TikToker Jennifer (@jennifershorez) visited the museum and decided to take her chances by paying $50 to get a prize out of the machine that contains light pink balls that are stamped with the eye logo. There’s an element of surprise to the machine as the balls contain small prizes, and they are not transparent.

In the video, Jennifer revealed her prize: three small pins. Jennifer referred to these as “cheap pins.” “$50 for some cheap pins … rip wallet,” she wrote in the caption along with a sob emoji.

“DO NOT buy a token for this machine @ the Gucci garden in Florence,” her on-screen text warns.

Her video has since been viewed 1.6 million times. Viewers were torn as to whether the prize is worth it. For some, it came as no surprise that Gucci is charged $50 for the pins. The average cost of a bag at Gucci is $900 to $3,000 dollars. “What did you expect, it’s Gucci lol,” one viewer commented.

But others agreed with Jennifer, arguing that the cost to make the pins was likely not much.

“If it was enamel pins, I could see the value, but button pins for $50?” one commenter said.

“Those are like 50 cents of material,” another commenter complained.

Others said they would ask for a refund.

At the end of the day, viewers agreed that Gucci Garden visitors were paying for the experience of playing the machine and for the brand name, not the quality of goods.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jennifer and Gucci for comment.