Shopper finds grocery receipt from 2000. Rib eye steak was only $3.99

Twenty years ago, your grocery receipt looked a lot different. And it’s not because the printers got upgraded. A TikToker recently unearthed an old receipt from the turn of the century and the prices listed on it aren’t just astounding, they’re downright depressing.

Jeanene (@jeanene333) came across a twenty-three year old grocery receipt from the supermarket chain Stater Bros. Market, and decided to share her discovery in a TikTok posted yesterday. The video, which currently has 694,300 views, highlights how much prices have risen in the last two decades.

“Don’t ask me why I still have this,” she tells her viewers. “Look at all the items I got for only $104.”

“Back then we only spent $3.99 or $3.75 for rib-eye steak,” she says while pointing out the item on the printout.

She also notes the price of moisturizer on the receipt, saying, “And when you bought your, like, moisturizer at the grocery store, and it’s like, ‘Oh my God it’s so much’ it was actually only $8.99. I mean moisturizers now, I mean you’re lucky if you can get them for twenty bucks.”

“Look at that!” she exclaims. “Cherry Pepsi for a dollar thirty-nine!”

Jeanene’s find had her viewers longing for grocery prices of the past.

“I don’t want to party like it’s 1999 I want to buy groceries like it’s 1999,” one person commented.

“I remember cans always being cents and less than a dollar,” another recalled.

“The other day I bought stuff to make salmon dinner and it was $100,” a user shared about a recent grocery store receipt of their own.

Another was shocked at how little the sales tax on the receipt was.

“Tax was only $1.77 for the whole bill,” they exclaimed.

One commenter attested to the current price of steak, writing “I literally saw a ribeye steak for $26 at Publix the other day. A single steak.”

A few viewers wanted to see how a similar cart of groceries would compare to the old receipt.

“Need to see receipts side by side. Buy the same stuff again.” someone wrote.

Jeanene responded, “I never buy this much at a time anymore. I could only imagine how much it would cost 100s! I buy 1-5 items at a time now for $50 if I’m lucky.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jeanene via TikTok for further comment.