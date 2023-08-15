No Bags? No problem. Customer shares hack for taking groceries home amid plastic-bag ban

In recent years, numerous cities, states, and even countries have moved to ban single-use items. For example, earlier in the year, the French government began enforcing a ban on single use items like food containers in restaurants. According to a 2019 article in the Conversation by Anastasia Telesetsky, “about 112 countries, states and cities around the world have already imposed bans on various single-use plastic goods.”

This has, understandably, resulted in a subsequent rise in people finding ways to forgo the plastic bag. One user noted that stores were selling high-priced baskets after getting rid of plastic bags. Another shared a video of themselves carrying over $3000 in goods from Best Buy after not paying for an 11 cent bag.

Now, another user has sparked discussion after sharing their way to get around not having a plastic bag. In a video with over 71,000 views, TikTok user Mark (@wowattack78) shows himself unloading a cart of margarine in a refrigerator case, then using the box to carry his goods.

“No more plastic bags at checkout Hack,” he writes in the text overlaying the video.

In the comments section, many users shared their own issues with the removal of plastic bags.

“.Every item but the pineapple [is] in plastic,” noted a user. “It’s honestly so ridiculous. I BOUGHT plastic kitchen bags yesterday. I never ever used to BUY bags.”

“I just grab a bunch of the plastic bags in the produce section,” another detailed. “Voila, I now have bags.”

“I just buy new ‘reusable bags’ every time I shop,” a third offered.

That said, many commended Mark for his efforts, saying that boxes should be a more widely-available solution for those who can no longer get plastic bags.

“Years ago, Food Basics and No Frills used to have bins at the front with cardboard boxes you could use instead of bags,” a user recalled. “They should bring those back.”

“Stores would save money by doing this. They pay to have all their cardboard recycled,” a second shared.

“This is the way,” an additional TikToker declared. “They go ‘do you need a bag?’ and I just hold up their box ‘nope, I’ve got this.’”

