‘Do we have a lawsuit?’: TikToker says there might be anchovies in your Great Value Walmart butter-flavored syrup

TikToker Paden Ferguson (@padiano) continues his tour of pointing out ingredients folks wouldn’t expect to find in their Walmart food products. Previously, he was shocked to discover that Great Value Mini Marshmallows may contain tilapia.

Now, he’s posted a follow-up video about the surprising ingredient Great Value Butter Flavored Syrup may contain.

“All right, y’all, I’m back. Great Value, you’ve got some explaining to do,” he says to start the clip. He shows the Great Value Butter Flavored Syrup off to the camera before recording the back of the bottle and pointing out the ingredients list. “There’s no butter in the butter-flavored syrup, but there might be anchovies,” he says.

The Butter Flavored Syrup’s label indicates that it’s packing ingredients such as corn syrup, high fructose corn syrup, water, cellulose gum, caramel color sorbic acid, and other difficult-to-pronounce words. This is way more ingredients than the brand’s Pure Maple Syrup, which, unsurprisingly, only contains maple syrup.

However, the bold text at the bottom of the ingredients list is what has Ferguson and other TikTokers raising their eyebrows. It reads: “MAY CONTAIN TRACES OF MILK, EGGS, ANCHOVIES, WHEAT AND SOY.”

Some TikTokers who saw the post didn’t seem too concerned about the possibility of their syrup packing bits of tiny forage fish, as other everyday food items are also made with fish.

“Wait till he sees how Worcestershire sauce is made, lol,” one TikToker wrote.

Others explained that it doesn’t necessarily mean the product contains fish. Rather, it is likely processed in the same factory as the anchovies, creating a risk of cross-contamination. Thus, the information is included for anyone allergic to fish or anchovies.

“It’s just a CYA allergen statement. They must produce something that has anchovies in the same facility,” one user wrote.

“It means that they process those items in the same factory and can’t guarantee no cross contamination,” another penned.

Though eating tinned anchovies may not sound appetizing to some, Bon Appétit published an article that may surprise folks about the prevalence of anchovies in some of their favorite condiments and dishes. According to the title, “95% of the Time, Anchovies are the Secret Ingredient.”

The Daily Dot contacted Ferguson and Walmart via email for further comment.