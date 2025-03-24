‘Bro they are feeding us play food’: Man reaches for the Great Value blueberry waffle and pancake mix. Then he takes a look at the Jiffy blueberry muffin mix

A label on a food product doesn’t always mean what you think it does.

Featured Video

For example, you might think you’re getting an all-natural product just because there’s a label proclaiming the item to be “100% natural.” But you’d be dismayed to find that the product isn’t as “natural” as it claims.

In some cases, labels may appear intentionally deceptive, such as this Honey Uncrustable which contains more sugar than honey. In others, the label is technically correct, though buyers might not realize that at the time.

The latter is true with these fruit-filled baking products—or, more appropriately, “artificial fruit”-filled baking products.

Advertisement

Do these baking products contain real fruit?

In a video with over 98,000 views, TikTok user Paden Ferguson (@padiano) shows an aisle of boxed baking products at Walmart, many of which are prominently labeled with the name of a specific fruit.

The problem? Few of them actually seem to contain fruit.

“The blueberry pancake mix—well, it does say ‘imitation blueberries,’ so is that like apples?” he asks, holding up a box of Great Value Complete Pancake & Waffle Mix Blueberry. Upon turning the box over and looking at the ingredients, he discovers there are no blueberries or fruit of any kind.

Advertisement

“No, it’s just wheat that’s been flavored and dyed,” he says of the artificial blueberries.

Upon looking at other, similar items, he learns this practice isn’t unique to Great Value.

“Same thing with the Jiffy,” he adds. “It says ‘imitation blueberries,’ which is just dyed wheat pieces.”

While he sounds bothered by the fact that these products do not actually contain the fruits listed on the label, he notes that “at least it has a disclaimer on the label that says it’s made with imitation [fruit].”

Advertisement

How common is fake fruit in baked goods?

Artificial fruit in baked goods and baking products is incredibly common.

In 2011, the LA Times reported a variety of examples of fake fruit—specifically, blueberries—found in food products. Citing a report from the nonprofit Consumer Wellness Center, the articles states that many products with “blueberries” on the label did not actually contain blueberries, but instead “a concoction of sugar, corn syrup, starch, hydrogenated oil, artificial flavors and—of course—artificial food dye blue No. 2 and red No. 40.”

One of the most glaring examples from the piece was Total Blueberry Pomegranate cereal, which contained “no blueberries and no pomegranates.”

Advertisement

To avoid eating fake blueberries, advocates suggest reading food labels to ensure you’re getting the real thing. And watch out for labels saying things like “imitation blueberries” or “blueberry-flavored pieces.”

In the comments section, users expressed their annoyance that the foods they buy don’t contain what they think they do.

Advertisement

“Bro they are feeding us play food,” declared a user.

“How hard is it to put some freeze dried fruit [in] things,” asked another.

“Well they really need to say buy your own freaking blueberries don’t they?!” exclaimed a third. “You know as a baker I would be so mad if I bought that and had to go buy blueberries.”

“This is why I started my whole foods journey,” shared a further TikToker. “Sure, it takes more effort to prepare homemade pancakes but at least I’m getting the actual ingredients and REAL fruit.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart via media relations contact form, Jiffy via website contact form, and Ferguson via email.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.