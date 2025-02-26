‘I’ve never had that happen before’: Walmart shopper buys Great Value chicken nuggets. Then she cuts all of them in half

A Walmart shopper was left “overstimmied and underfed” after preparing Great Value chicken nuggets and making an awkward discovery.

Featured Video

“Excuse me, Walmart,” Amanda (@reedtimessix) wrote on TikTok over a video showing her chopping a chicken nugget in half.

When she finishes slicing through, she reveals the frustrating discovery—the nugget seemed to be empty on the inside.

Amanda repeats the action with several more nuggets. There’s also an entire Tupperware container of halved nuggets sitting to the side of her cutting board. Every single one appeared to suffer from the same problem.

Advertisement

“Where is the chicken in my Great Value Chicken nuggs,” she asks.

Chicken nugget lovers were appalled

Chicken nuggets are a beloved food among many. They’re often a childhood staple, great for the munchies, and go well with any favorite dipping sauce.

The idea of getting all hyped up for nuggets at home only to discover they’re missing the chicken aspect of it all didn’t go over well. But it did make for some good jokes.

Advertisement

“Depression nuggets filled with hopes and dreams,” wrote one commenter. “Buy now at local Walmart and you too can have a spiral of a time eating them!”

“That’s the great value part !” another quipped.

“I saw a lady bake sourdough bread today that turned out just like this,” a third added.

A more practical user suggested, “That’s when you put them back in the bag, go to the store, and get your money back they can CLEARLY see you didn’t get what you paid for.”

Advertisement

A repeated problem with Walmart’s Great Value

Amanda is not the only chicken nugget connoisseur who has experienced this unexpected issue with the Great Value brand. Other TikTokers have shared shock and dismay in their own videos, and Amanda’s comments section reflected the same.

“You don’t understand the level of excitement I had when I see this video,” said one user. “This happened to me three times before and I’ve never thought I would see anyone else complain about the same thing.”

Advertisement

Interestingly, several viewers suggested that this is an issue they encounter specifically when they air-fry Great Value chicken nuggets.

“I have this happen when I want them super crispy for some reason the meat shrivels up in the nugget. If I make them kinda soft they’re fine,” shared another.

“Whenever I air fry chicken nuggets or pizza rolls the inside disappears,” a further user wrote. “It’s the kitchen version of losing socks in the dryer.”

“I’ve noticed the last few months they’ve been like that. Before they’re cooked they’re fine and it’s like it disappears,” another admitted. “I switched to Tyson a couple weeks ago.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart via email and Amanda via TikTok comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.