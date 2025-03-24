‘At least get the Pathfinder’: Driver trades in 2024 Grand Highlander for a 2025 Nissan Rogue. But was it really an ‘upgrade?’

Trading in a nearly-new $56,000 Toyota Grand Highlander for a Nissan Rogue sounds like swapping a filet mignon for a ham sandwich—and TikTok has questions. It’s a car trade-in that offers more questions than answers.

Featured Video

The video from Washington state auto dealer Puyallup Nissan (@puyallupnissan) has received more than 34,000 views and features a staffer who’s a little surprised at the car trade-in.

“Does not have the best fuel economy,” the staffer, who’s in the business of talking up Nissan products, says of the Highlander. “Maybe that’s why they upgraded to the Nissan.”

Side-by-side comparison

That’s certainly one way to look at the car trade-in.

Advertisement

The Toyota Grand Highlander Platinum and the Nissan Rogue Platinum are not exactly rivals. One’s a full-bodied SUV built for space and luxury; the other is a compact crossover better known for practicality than panache. And yet, in this TikTok clip, someone did a car trade-in of the former for the latter. It’s left observers collectively scratching their heads.

Let’s break it down:

MSRP : Starts at $53,545 for the Platinum trim (non-hybrid)



: Starts at for the Platinum trim (non-hybrid) Engine : 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder, 265 horsepower



: 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder, 265 horsepower Fuel Economy : Estimated 21 MPG city / 28 highway (AWD)



: Estimated (AWD) Interior Features : 3-row seating, second-row captain’s chairs, panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch infotainment screen, available JBL premium audio



: 3-row seating, second-row captain’s chairs, panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch infotainment screen, available JBL premium audio Space: Over 97.5 cubic feet of max cargo space with rows down



Advertisement

MSRP : Starts around $39,965



: Starts around Engine : 1.5L VC-Turbo 3-cylinder, 201 horsepower



: 1.5L VC-Turbo 3-cylinder, 201 horsepower Fuel Economy : Estimated 29 MPG city / 36 highway (FWD)



: Estimated (FWD) Interior Features : Quilted leather seats, panoramic moonroof, 12.3-inch touchscreen (new for 2025), Google built-in, ProPILOT Assist



: Quilted leather seats, panoramic moonroof, 12.3-inch touchscreen (new for 2025), Google built-in, ProPILOT Assist Space: About 74.1 cubic feet of max cargo space



Lopsided car trade-in

On paper, this car trade-in isn’t an upgrade. The Grand Highlander offers more power, more space, and more prestige. The Rogue, while upgraded in recent years with sleek tech and a better cabin, simply exists in a different class.

Advertisement

Still, let’s say you’ve got a nearly brand-new 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Platinum. It’s got all the bells, whistles, captain’s chairs, and a moonroof big enough to moon bathe in. But just a few thousand miles later, you trade it in… for a Nissan Rogue? Let’s try to make sense of this car trade-in. Here are a few reasons someone might have made the swap.

Fuel economy: The Grand Highlander, especially the non-hybrid version, gulps gas like a college freshman at a kegger. Meanwhile, the Nissan Rogue is out getting 36 MPG highway numbers. Maybe the owner got tired of paying $80 to top off the tank.

Payment fatigue: A $56,000 window sticker might’ve looked doable, until those monthly payments started hitting. Interest rates are brutal right now, and maybe the Rogue’s lower price tag brought some much-needed peace to the buyer’s budget.

Too much car: It’s called the Grand Highlander for a reason. Mainly because it’s huge. Maybe the owner didn’t actually need a three-row behemoth to run errands. Something that big is made for hauling kids, dogs, or drums for a weekend jam band. Parking a Rogue is a lot easier than parallel parking a land yacht.

Advertisement

Rogue shines: The 2025 Rogue isn’t the sad rental car it used to be. It’s got Google built-in, quilted leather seats, and just enough tech to make you feel like you’re driving the future. Maybe the owner just liked it more—a vibe-based decision, if you will.

Nissan naysayers have thoughts

Commenters on the clip were only too happy to offer their opinions on the so-called upgrade.

“This man said they UPGRADED from a Grand Highlander to a Rogue. HAHAHAHAHAHA,” one wrote.

Advertisement

“They’ll regret that change when the Nissan is broken down at 3,300 miles,” predicted another.

And there was this observer of all things Nissan: “Massive downgrade. Nissan ain’t been good since the 80s-early 90s.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the dealership via direct message, and to Nissan via email.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.