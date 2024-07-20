‘This should be illegal’: Goodwill shopper stunned to find Instant Pot air fryer for $5. Then she looks inside

A Goodwill shopper thought she lucked into a great deal on an air fryer until she discovered what was inside.

The woman, Kristen (@unapologeticallykristen_), shares her findings in a now-viral TikTok video.

“I’m like ‘Damn, Instant Pot air fryer for $5,’” she begins in the clip.

As she spoke, she showed off a red air fryer that she found on the shelf at a Goodwill store.

However, the deal came with an unexpected item.

What was in the Goodwill Instant Pot air fryer?

“Comes with a free sandwich,” she said.

When the shopper pulls out the air fryer’s tray, a mostly eaten sandwich can be seen. The air fryer also appeared to be dirty and greasy.

“Oh my God,” a voice off-camera exclaimed about the finding.

In the comments section, many poked fun at the finding and joked Goodwill would mark up the price of the item if they knew it included free food.

“Free gift with purchase,” user Dalane VT wrote.

“Don’t tell them they will double the price,” user vEddie Lambert commented.

“A bargain and a treat? Yes, thank you,” another user joked.

This is not the first time a Goodwill shopper takes on the store for scamming shoppers. One TikToker went viral after finding a mason jar with a note in it that was on sale for $2.99. The note read: “You can buy this new for $1.98.”

Another shopper discovered expired Mac & cheese on the store’s shelves.

The store is even accused of selling $4 used toothpaste.

Though the store has received plenty of backlash online, it does play an integral role in communities, especially for people with special needs and disabilities.

According to Goodwill’s website, the non-profit is a community-based program that helps special needs people find employment. The items that are donated to the store are resold at its retailers. All the fund and proceeds that are raised fund job training programs and also career services.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kristen via TikTok direct message and Goodwill by email for comment and more information.

