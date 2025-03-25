‘He will never complain about your thrifting again’: Woman finds random golf set for $22. Then she calls her husband

This woman hit the thrifting jackpot when she found this coveted item for her husband. You’ll never guess how much the item was worth.

Even if you don’t know a ton about golfing, you probably do know that it’s one heck of an expensive sport. It’s not like basketball, soccer, or even baseball, where you can find a court or a field and get to practicing.

Golf usually requires a pass or membership for a golf club, which can range from $5,000 to $60,000 a year. And on top of that, you need a set of clubs and plenty of free hours in the day.

That’s why this woman’s husband was so excited when she sent him a video of a golf club set at the thrift store.

Woman finds expensive golf clubs at the thrift store

Content creator Caroline Ecker (@carolineecker) shared her latest thrift find, and it wasn’t even an item for herself. Her viral video has an astounding 13.3 million views.

“I think I just won wife of the year,” she said in the caption.

In the video, Ecker is out thrifting when she sees a $20 golf club set in the home aisle. She takes a video of it and sends it to her husband, asking if he’s interested in it at all since he golfs.

Exker said he called her immediately, “freaking out,” and asked her to pick it up for him.

In the follow-up video featuring her husband, he says that he knew they were dealing with high-quality clubs “just from the head cover alone,” which says “Scotty Cameron The Art of Putting.”

Scotty Cameron is a sports equipment brand known for high-quality putters (a type of golf club). Tiger Woods is among the famous golfers who used the brand.

“I’m trying not to be shaking here. But this is pretty freaking exciting,” Ecker’s husband says as he grabs one of the clubs to see what’s under the cover.

He unveiled a Scotty Cameron Newport Two putter, which retails for $500 online.

That alone was well worth the $20, her husband says.

How much does a golf club set usually cost?

You can get a golf club set for as cheap as $250 to upwards of $2,500. It really just depends on what you can spend, your skill level, and how invested you are in this sport, according to Stix.

Beginners usually start with a basic nine-piece set and work their way up to more specialized clubs that fill out to a 14-piece set.

“Imagine finding a Coach bag filled with Cartier. That’s what happened to him,” a top comment read.

“I fear I would be the person who priced them at $20 because they look like every other dirty old club to me,” a person said.

“A scorned woman dropped those off lol,” another wrote.

“You just ensured that he will never complain about your thrifting again,” a commenter added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ecker for comment via email and TikTok direct message.

