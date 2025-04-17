‘Easy money’: Golf cart worker says customer brought his side chick to course. Then his wife asks for a favor

This golf course worker spilled the tea on how some people’s spouses secretly spy on them while they’re out playing.

Cheating is one of the leading causes of divorce in the United States, behind incompatibility (money issues are a close third), according to the Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts.

And not everyone defines infidelity in the same way. What’s cheating to one person may not meet the threshold for another. For some, cheating can be kissing another person, having sex, an emotional affair, or even financial cheating.

This wife was suspicious that her husband was betraying her in some way and went out of her way to get proof.

Here’s how she did it.

Wife in cahoots with golf beverage cart worker

In a viral video with more than 1.8 million views, Romina Gimenez (@rominagimenez10), who works as a beverage cart person at a golf course, shared the special agreement she had with a golfer’s wife.

“I have a golf member who brings his side chicks to the course with him… His wife started tipping me $100 to let her know when he’s out here,” the text overlay on the video read.

“Damn, he don’t got a clue in the fucking world,” Gimenez mouthed over a TikTok sound.

In addition to this agreement being easy money, Gimenez noted in the caption that the man is a terrible tipper anyway.

Now, it’s unclear what the wife wants this information for. Is it to guilt him into something? To have proof when the time comes for a divorce?

But we gotta hand it to her, it sure is resourceful.

What does a golf beverage cart person do?

While not all beverage cart workers are women, there is a niche on TikTok of golf cart girls sharing a day in their lives on the golf course.

The job primarily consists of going around the course in a stocked golf cart with a cooler and several drink options. These range from water and Gatorade to simple cocktails.

The workers who film these day in the life videos often share how much they earn in tips. (Some people give a buck, while others leave a generous $10-$20, sometimes even balling out with a $50 or $100.) However, they also share uncomfortable comments they navigate and how they decorate or get dressed up for holidays (hoping it’ll bring in more tips).

‘A diva is a female version of a hustler.’

“Tell him give you $200 to be quiet and then tell her anyway,” a top comment read.

“She’s collecting evidence for when they divorce and she gets 3/4 of everything,” a person speculated.

“A diva is a female version of a hustler,” another wrote.

“Plz the way I’d provide details with time stamps,” a commenter added.

