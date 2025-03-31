‘Um…’: Woman says her GMC Yukon is making too much road noise. Then the mechanic sees what her husband did to the vehicle

Even if you weren’t around in 1983, there’s a good chance you know the hit song by Cyndi Lauper, “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.” Funny enough, the track was originally written by a man—Robert Hazard—who penned it as a celebration of modern girls joining in on male partying antics. Lauper later rewrote the lyrics to align more with her feminist worldview.

Juxtapose that with TikToker Jesse Vasquez (@bnbcheckouts), who posted a video with 86,900 views that could’ve just as easily been titled: Boys Just Want to Have Fun.

The video opens like many of Jesse’s clips—he seems to work at a car dealership—shot from a first-person POV as he walks up to a vehicle. As he approached, he explained, “Customer complained there is too much road noise.” Then he focused on one key detail: The tires.

The Hitchcockian close-up revealed chunky, off-road monsters. Jesse laughed and delivered the punchline: “Uh… no [expletive].”

What did the husband do to her GMC Yukon?

Unbeknownst to the customer, her husband had apparently tricked-out the car, adding heavy-duty off-road tires—without telling her. And the TikTok chorus of commenters was quick to solve the mystery.

One wrote, “Someone’s husband put new tires on without telling her.” Another warned, “Oooh, just wait till those tires wear down. You think it’s loud now?” A third added a perfect jab, “Damn the roads to Target and soccer practice must be pretty bad these days.”

The jokes wrote themselves: A customer complains about loud road noise, only to find her husband swapped the stock tires for something straight out of Mad Max. A gag as old as time: Man does something goofy, woman rolls her eyes. Cue the infamous Tim the Toolman Taylor grunt.

However, beneath the sitcommy punchline is a reflection of what’s actually happening in the auto market right now.

Cars, for longer

As new and used car prices remain historically high, more Americans are holding onto their vehicles—and in some cases, modifying or fixing them up. Sometimes without telling their partners.

At the same time, repair and maintenance costs are spiking. Many mechanics are now encouraging customers to act fast before parts—many of which are imported—become harder to get their hands on. Why is this happening? The president has floated a 10% tariff on all imports and proposed a 25% tariff specifically on foreign-made vehicles.

How will the tariffs affect the car market?

Industry experts are sounding the alarm: This action will significantly drive up the price of almost every car on the market—since nearly zero vehicles sold in the U.S. are made entirely of domestic parts.

The National Auto Dealers Association (NADA) recently issued a statement saying the proposed tariffs would “make it harder for average Americans to afford the new vehicles of their choice.” That ripple effect wouldn’t stop at the dealership—it would hit mechanics, parts suppliers, and especially the used car market, where the huge demand is already pushing prices higher.

So yes, it’s funny when someone’s husband tricks out the family car without a heads-up. But in the bigger picture, car owners in 2025 are navigating proximity mines: Hidden costs, global disruption, and tougher choices when it comes to their vehicles.

What was once a simple decision—buy, fix, or trade—has now become a negotiation with supply chains, new/used dealership markups, and ever-looming policy changes.

And yes… it’s getting louder. Just like those off-road monsters.

We’ve reached out to Vasquez and the NADA for comment.

