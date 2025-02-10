‘The amount of tension between me and this button’: Woman drives GMC Yukon. There’s just one problem

It seems like there’s not much else in this world that unites people in 2025 like the shared disdain that car drivers the world over have for the auto start-stop function that’s a default setting on many new vehicles.

TikTok user Taylor Ann Nusz (@taylorgrim20) shared her frustration with the start-stop feature in a video posted Dec. 22 with more than 450,000 views. We see the instrument panel of Taylor’s GMC Yukon, where she’s relishing pressing the button that turns off the auto stop-start for the trip she’s about to take.

“Perfect!” she says, as the SUV’s control system informs her the auto stop function is off. We’re assuming she had an after-market eliminator switch put in so she no longer has to worry that the vehicle has stalled when she pulls up to a stop light.

Why does auto stop-start exist?

For those unfamiliar with the unending frustration, consider yourselves lucky. It goes like this: you’re at a red light, minding your business, when suddenly… silence. Did your car just die? Nope—it’s just auto stop-start, making your heart rate spike for no reason.

The technology aims to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions by automatically shutting off the engine when the car comes to a complete stop. The engine restarts it when the driver lifts their foot off the brake (in automatic transmissions) or engages the clutch (in manuals).

By shutting off the engine when idling, auto stop-start technology aims to reduce fuel consumption, especially in city driving with frequent stops.

Some automakers even claim that modern engines are designed to handle frequent restarts without excessive wear, although many drivers remain skeptical. In theory, a stopped engine also means a quieter cabin at red lights.

Drivers disagree, and fight back

While these benefits look great on paper, many drivers argue that the feature is more of an inconvenience than a game-changer—hence the widespread love for the disable button.

Many drivers are united in their dislike of the feature, expressing their frustrations across various online platforms. On Reddit’s r/CarTalk, users have voiced concerns about the feature’s impact on vehicle components.

Another common complaint involves the delay experienced when accelerating from a stop, while some drivers find the feature disrupts their driving experience and leaves them yearning for the days when their engines remain reliably running at every stop.

Options to disable auto stop-start technology

Inventive drivers have devised various hacks to disable the feature permanently. One popular method involves manipulating the hood sensor. By starting the vehicle with the hood open and then closing it, the auto stop-start system can be tricked into remaining off until the next key cycle. This workaround exploits the system’s design, which prevents activation when the hood is detected as open.

Another workaround targets the seat belt mechanism. Some drivers discovered that by rapidly inserting and removing the seat belt buckle multiple times with the ignition on but the engine off, they can disable related chimes and, in certain models, affect the auto stop-start function. This method requires precise timing and may not be effective across all vehicle brands.

Of course, if you’ve got about $100 to spare there are gadgets that claim to disable the feature on most popular brands of automobiles.

Viewers weigh in on stop-start

Commenters on the clip were mostly unified in their dislike for auto stop-start.

“The worst is when you forget to turn it off and then you stop at a red light and the engine goes off,” one wrote.

Another offered some supposed alternate ways to disable the technology. They wrote, “Gotta find someone that can get into factory tuning and turn it off. Dealerships won’t turn it off for you.”

And proof that there’s one naysayer in every group came from this writer: “I can’t for the life of me understand the universal disdain for that feature. I have never once turned it off. It bewilders me.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Taylor via direct message, and to GM via email.

