Driver buys brand new GMC Denali in 2022. It has only 33,000 miles—but already sounds like this

When one buys a car, they hope that it will last for a long time. According to insurer Progressive, a well-maintained modern car can last for 200,000 miles, though some cars can carry on for significantly longer.

That said, this isn’t always the case, and many drivers find their cars giving out long before the odometer reaches 200,000. For example, one Ford driver said they had to take their car into the shop after just 12k miles. Another claimed that their Chevrolet’s transmission failed with less than 2k miles on the odometer.

Now, another car owner says that their vehicle had problems at a surprisingly early date.

What went wrong with this 2022 GMC Yukon Denali?

In a video with over 2.1 million views, TikTok user Andrea Woods (@andrawoods) shows a 2022 GMC Yukon Denali being loaded onto a truck. As it drives forward, the engine makes a clunking, rumbling sound.

“Bought new in 2022 just hit 31,000 miles,” she wrote in the caption.

In the comments section, Woods confirmed that the problem was with the engine. “She’s at the dealership right now waiting for a new motor,” she wrote. “Thank goodness for a warranty.”

She further clarified that it was not a problem with oil changes, that it was related to spun bearings, and that the engine was a 6.2L.

How common is this issue?

While the 2022 GMC Yukon enjoys an 80/100 rating in terms of quality and reliability from J.D. Power, actual driver experiences have been a bit more mixed. Users on Edmunds rated the car an average of 3 out of 5 stars with 84 reviews.

Among the most cited issues are engine troubles, which seem particularly pronounced with the 6.2L engines. One internet user claimed they had a spun rod bearing at just 25k miles, while another said their car suffered a similar fate at 42k miles.

However, it appears that this issue is covered by warranty, so if one’s warranty is still valid, they can get it repaired.

The 6.2 knock?

In the comments section, users shared their own negative experiences with the car.

“That’s the 6.2 knock,” wrote a user.

“Motors blown. My. Buddy has 3 in his shop right now all under 100k miles,” added another.

“When people ask me why I traded my 21 Denali for a toyota.. this,” declared a third.

“I work at a small gmc and Buick dealership. We’re on our like 25th 6.2 replacement,” alleged a further TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to GMC via email and Woods via TikTok DM and comment.



