‘Drives me bonkers’: Woman calls out GMC drivers who tell people that they drive a Denali. Then she reveals why it’s so misleading

When you think of luxury cars, typically a GMC Denali isn’t your first thought. Typically brands like Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and others come to mind first.

Featured Video

So how come GMC Denali drivers treat this SUV like it’s in the same luxury brand category?

In a TikTok, with more than 31,800 views, Leslie (@leslie_kitchens) expresses her annoyance with GMC Denali drivers—and calls them out on it.

What made her so irritated by GMC Denali drivers?

In her viral clip, Leslie shares how she is annoyed with the pretentious aura GMC Denali’s drivers give off. She imitates these Denali drivers by saying “I drive a Denali” in a long extended vocal fry, tongue out, and an eye roll.

Advertisement

Leslie questions what does that even mean and is driving a GMC Denali even a flex? She rambles off different models that have the Denali package option including the Yukon, Acadia, or a truck. She concludes the video with, “Am I supposed to tell you what Ford Explorer package I drive?”

Clearly, she is bothered and confused by these drivers thinking that they are special for driving a GMC Denali. Especially when that isn’t a type of car.

So what exactly is a GMC Denali?

According to GMC, Denali sets a higher standard for trucks and SUVs. GMC promotes the Denali package as the luxury option for GMC vehicles. The Denali models include the Sierra, Canyon, Terrain, Acadia, and the Yukon. It’s a trim option, not a model.

Advertisement

So whenever a car buyer is looking for a luxury GMC model, they will shop for the Denali package. The Denali package includes premium interiors, seamless technology, and bold exteriors.

“Denali is a trim level. Drives me bonkers when people refer to their car as a Denali. No ma’am, that’s a Yukon,” one TikTok commenter added.

Essentially when people say they drive a GMC Denali, it leaves room for question which car model exactly. People can assume that this type of person does not know what they are talking about and are just trying to flex the luxury aesthetic.

“I think it’s code for, ‘I really wish I could drive an Escalade but I can’t afford it. However, at least I’m not in a plain Tahoe,’” one TikTok commenter added.

Advertisement

Why do people feel like it’s a flex to drive a GMC Denali?

Considering the Denali is the luxury package offered by GMC, it’s safe to assume the car buyer spent a good chunk of change to acquire it. According to GMC, the cheapest option for a Denali model is 2024 Terrain Denali with a starting MSRP of $38,600. While the most expensive Denali is the 2024 Yukon Denali Ultimate starting MSRP is $98,755.

“To me all I hear is I overpaid,” one TikTok commenter added.

A big price tag can leave some buyers being a little arrogant and cocky. As mentioned earlier, the content creator got frustrated when people flexing Denali don’t even know which model they drive.

Advertisement

Generally speaking, if you are seeking external validation based on what car you drive, it might be time to reevaluate what really matters.

What did the viewers think about this?

“It’s code for couldn’t afford the Cadillac,” one joked.

Advertisement

“I think what they’re trying to say is ‘I’m a boring human being and I find all my worth in the things that I own,’” one added.

“My husband worked for GMC for 15 years and this was his biggest pet peeve!” one shared.

This TikTok has more than 1,200 likes.

The Daily Dot has contacted @leslie_kitchens over Instagram messenger and TikTok messenger. Additionally, Daily Dot has reached out to General Motors over email.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.