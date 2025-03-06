‘All these new vehicles are junk’: Customer brings in GMC truck. Then the mechanic tries to rev the engine

In 2025, General Motors has won multiple awards for its reliability. GMC reports that multiple of its brands “earned multiple model-level awards in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study.”

On the other hand, J.D. Power also reported that “vehicle problems after three years of ownership have reached the highest level since 2009.” However, the car review site also reports that the majority of issues are related to “software issues.”

Unfortunately for one driver, not all new car issues are related to software. In a video viewed over 454,000 times as of publication, mechanic Brian Dresel (@briandresel1980) filmed one GMC Denali with serious engine problems.

What was wrong with the GMC?

In the video, Dresel films a 56-second video of a Denali’s engine clunking and grinding.

While the Denali struggles to run, one mechanic said, “It’s a 6.2 ain’t it?”

According to Lemon Firm, GMC Yukons and Yukon Denalis have a plethora of issues. These include transmission problems, such as hard shifting and transmission slipping. Common engine problems include engine stalling, excessive oil consumption, and a check light engine constantly on “related to emissions system failures, oxygen failures or fuel injectors.”

Copilot Search reports that GMC’s 6.2 engine is a popular choice that’s “top of its class,” but the engine does have certain issues, such as stalling on the road, knocking, power loss warnings, and seizing pistons in cylinders.

What do viewers think?

Many viewers blamed the issues on modern engines.

“All these new vehicles are junk the manufacturers should be held accountable,” one said.

“New motors run on bubbles and rainbows,” a second said.

“This is such a sad downfall. great engine destroyed by garbage factory emissions,” a third said.

“That’s a normal thing for GM today,” another added.

“Don’t buy new trucks,” a viewer advised.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dresel via TikTok comment and GM via email.

