‘I thought it was the big truck lol’: Customer inquires about GMC Denali. Then the dealership worker explains what it actually is

With so many car brands, models, trims, and special editions out there, it’s no surprise that people get confused at the dealership.

One creator who works in car sales says there’s one mix-up she hears all the time: People thinking Denali, the high-end General Motors trim, is its own vehicle model.

In a video that garnered over 418,000 views, TikTok user Coco (@wholelotofcoco) explained the confusion in one sentence.

In the clip, she mouths along to a viral TikTok sound created by a YouTuber that’s typically used when someone’s trying to patiently explain something complicated.

“Explaining to customers that Denali is a trim and not an actual vehicle,” she wrote in the video’s on-screen caption.

She doesn’t seem annoyed. In the caption, she added, “I really don’t mind explaining, but yes Denali is just the trim, and not a set vehicle. Come on in and let’s see what all the Denali trim brings.”

For anyone still unsure, here’s what she means

As Coco explained, Denali isn’t a car—it’s the highest trim level offered on several GMC models, including the Yukon, Sierra, Terrain, and Acadia.

For example, A Yukon Denali is still a Yukon, only with premium upgrades such as nicer interiors, better materials, more tech, and usually a bump in price.

GMC launched the Denali line in 1999, and it quickly became one of the brand’s top sellers. Today, Denali trims make up a big chunk of GMC’s profits.

The confusion makes sense, though. The “Denali” badge is often front and center, sometimes even more prominent than the model name itself.

Judging by the comments section, Coco isn’t the only salesperson who’s had to explain the Denali trim.

“Ain’t nobody told me nothinggg! I thought it was the big truck lol,” one person wrote.

Someone else joked, “Like okay, do you want the Denali Sierra, Denali Yukon, Denali Acadia, Denali Canyon, or the Denali Terrain? We have a few to choose from.”

Another commenter didn’t hold back: “Proof people don’t do research on vehicles before they buy them.”

