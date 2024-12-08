‘This scares me to the point of only using metal straws’: Woman issues warning to people who use glass straws

As we work towards becoming more eco-friendly, reusable straws like metal and glass have become more commonplace. But that doesn’t mean that they’re without risk. One person who’s acutely aware of this risk is TikToker Ani (@itsanidavtyan). She has gone viral for issuing a PSA for glass straw enthusiasts.

“Sometimes I’ll see people like they’ll make a video, and then they’re putting their straw, and they’re talking, they’re telling something, and then they’ll just jam their straw into the cup,” she said, holding a glass drink in her hand.

She urges, “Please be gentle with your drink. Your straw will chip that you get chips of glass, and then we’ll just be drinking that. And that’s kind of scary, so just be gentle. Ice will eventually mix together.”

The clip has amassed 548,200 views.

Several commenters shared that the issue raised in Ani’s TikTok was the reason they were eschewing glass straws altogether. One revealed, “This happened to me once, and I drank the chipped glass.”

Another detailed a fairly terrifying encounter with glass straws. “This happened to me, and a small shard of glass managed to get stuck in the back of my throat,” they wrote. “I ended up chugging water and swallowed it. I’m fine now but I seriously panicked for a good 30 minutes.”

Similarly, a third shared, “I bought my first glass straw and glass cup, and as soon as I got home, there was a chip of glass in the cup from the straw… never bought another one.”

A fourth advised fellow TikTokkers to only buy straight glass straws. “I noticed that the curved ones get scratched up inside with the pipe cleaner’s metal skeleton as it bends and hits ’em at an angle,” they explained. “It’s hard to notice, but it chips inside.”

Are glass straws safe?

As Colgate points out, glass straws are often made of borosilicate glass, a stronger-than-average type of glass that is more durable and heat-resistant than normal glass. However, even this type of glass straw isn’t immune to breakage. According to Kimcopak, exposing the glass to extreme heat, like boiling water, may cause the straw to crack.

The sustainable package company also notes that glass straws don’t always mix well with highly carbonated drinks. If the straw isn’t thick enough, the pressure of these beverages is enough to cause it to burst.

Meanwhile, on Reddit, one user shared that their experience of glass straws was less than ideal. “They’re supposed to be strong and chip-free, but one of them definitely chipped over time,” they wrote. “What if I drink the chip and cut my throat?”

The Daily Dot reached out to Ani via TikTok comment and email.

