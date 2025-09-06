“He was spot on”: Guy breaks down different types of girls based on the ice cream they eat

TikTok creator J’Amore went viral after delivering a playful personality roast based on women’s favorite ice cream brands. He toured the frozen food aisle, pointing out brands like Häagen-Daz, Breyers, and Bluebell, and explained the type of girl who eats each one.

According to J’Amore, Ben & Jerry’s girlies are stoners, Bluebell girlies are Southern, and if she eats Talenti, “she’s never seen struggle a day in her life.”

The humorous video from June 26, 2025, racked up over 40,000 views and was cross-posted to X, where it has nearly 360 thousand views. Women commenting on both platforms admitted, “he sort of isn’t wrong,” and requested his take on other popular ice cream brands.

“Do TILLAMOOK.”

Ice cream as a personality test

Content creator J’Amore shared his thoughts about ice cream brands and the women who eat them. Here’s a cheat sheet:

Talenti: She’s bougie… “snooty, patootie,” he said.

Häagen-Daz: She’s demure. “If she eats Häagen-Daz, she wears nothing but Lululemon, and she is very classy, very classy, very demure.”

Ben and Jerry’s: “She’s a stoner—or a big back in training.”

Mayfield and Breyers: She’s “healing” in her soft girl era. “If she’s eating these two then that means that she has come from a spot, a place in her life where she’s trying to do better, and she’s letting go of that negative energy. She’s in her Soft Girl era. She’s healing right now.”

Bluebell: Southern girl. “She takes pride in homemaking. You got you a good southern girl with a thick accent.”

Generic brands: Criminal. J’Amore pointed out the Publix brand ice cream in the grocery store’s freezer and explained, “If you see her eating this, she a criminal…That ain’t name brand. She agree. Okay, she from the bottom of the bottom, but ain’t no wrong with it, okay?”

J’Amore asked TikTok users, “Which one are you?” in the post’s caption.

“Many will argue but he was spot on with a few from my experience,” wrote @Truman_8urbank.

“Bro I wasn’t expecting that sh*t🤣🤣🤣 you got me spot on.”

“Facts 💯😂😂😂 I’m healing right now.”

“Bluebell is me… straight from Louisiana 😂.”

“I will eat all of them lmao 🤣🤣🤣 I just love ice cream so call me a all around women 😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

“So I’m a boujie stoner 😭.”

