‘You did call us, the phone was ringing’: Girl pranks Pizza King and Hot Box by calling them at the same time

A video on TikTok of Jenna Foley (@jennajfoley) calling two different pizza stores at the same time as a prank has gone viral. The video stems from the viral “calling two stores at the same time” trend, where two stores talk to each other, confused.

As of Monday afternoon, Jenna’s (@jennajfoley) video has reached over 2.8 million views, with viewers sharing their own stories about this trend in the comment section.

At the start of the video, Jenna is filmed prank calling two different pizza stores at the same time. “I’m scared,” she says as she waits for both stores to answer the phone.

After the stores exchange a “How may I help you?” with one another, one woman says, “This is 10th street Pizza King, did you call the wrong number?”

The other store responds, “Um, I haven’t called anybody, ma’am.”

“Uh, yeah you did call us, the phone was ringing,” the confused pizza worker replies as the prank continues to play out.

“Hot Box called you?” the man on the other phone asks.

The phone call ends while Jenna does her best not to laugh.

Viewers in the comments section shared their own stories of the pizza store prank.

“I did this once and almost got the cops called,” one said, adding, “It was a prank call and we did it like three times so they said they would call the cops.”

“Dude, I did this and the people ended up knowing each other,” another mentioned.

“I’ve tried this before but it never works cause they never answer at the same time,” wrote one user about their attempt at the prank, to which the creator responded, admitting, “I struggled with that so many times before this occurrence.”

One viewer joked, “I need a movie with two lovers who meet like this.”

“They can track you if they really wanted too (sic) so be careful,” warned another.

Here’s another prank video of someone calling Pizza Hut and Papa John’s:

The Daily Dot reached out to Jenna via TikTok comment.