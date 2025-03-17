‘It’s the new thing to do’: Customer says service is slow. So he picks up his phone to get the restaurant’s attention with an unusual move

You go out to eat and have a nice meal, but when it’s time to pay and leave, things don’t always go smoothly.

Beyond tax and tip, some restaurants tack on unexpected surcharges—for “unruly children,” splitting a dish, or even items customers never ordered. But sometimes, the real challenge is just getting a server’s attention for the check.

That’s exactly what TikTok user Brooke Gubala (@heelsandcars) witnessed at an eatery in Newport.

In her video, which has racked up over 267,100 views at the time of writing, she captures a man sitting at his table, blank-faced, holding his phone up horizontally.

On his screen, floating across in bold letters: “CHECK PLS.”

Is this proper restaurant etiquette?

When you’re ready for the check, getting your server’s attention the right way matters.

According to an etiquette expert cited by the Daily Mail, the best way to signal a server is through eye contact and a polite nod. More obvious gestures, like raising a hand slightly, are also acceptable—especially in a busy restaurant.

However, the expert warns against anything that might come off as rude or demanding, like snapping fingers, waving, or calling out. They also discourage stacking plates or moving items around to signal you’re done, as it may disrupt service rather than help.

As long as it’s done in a respectful manner and doesn’t demand immediate attention, most servers likely wouldn’t find what the man in Gubala’s video did as offensive.

In fact, for someone who is nonverbal or simply uncomfortable speaking up, this could be a practical way to get the server’s attention without interrupting the flow of service.

In the comments, users had different takes on the man’s method of asking for the check.

Some thought it could be a considerate approach for those with communication barriers. “What if he is non-speaking or has anxiety bothering people while they are working? So quick to judge everyone,” one person pointed out.

Others weren’t as convinced. “It’s giving snapping your fingers to get the bartender’s attention vibes,” someone else wrote, suggesting it came off as demanding.

Another commenter shared a personal experience: “We have a deaf couple that comes into my work. They use her phone like that to speak. She’s been teaching me the menu in sign.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Gubala via TikTok messages for comment.

