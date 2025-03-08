‘You have to tell the airline within 24 hours’: Flier lands at Georgia airport. Then she sees what the workers did to her luggage

One of TikTok’s most popular chefs says her and her family’s luggage was completely mistreated at the airport.

Airports aren’t exactly known for being delicate with baggage. Instead they have a reputation for throwing luggage around without a care in the world for what’s inside.

Sometimes it even seems like they’re purposefully trying to do damage with all the random scuff marks and broken bits you end up with.

Most people try to keep their more precious belongings with them in their carry-on, but that’s not always possible. And it’s a real bummer (and rather infuriating) when your luggage and belongings are broken or go missing.

Here’s what to do if this happens to you like it did to this influencer.

Chef Tini calls out airline

Chef Tineke “Tini” Younger (@tinekeyounger) of macaroni and cheese mega virality (more than 230 million combined views and selling stores out of cavatappi noodles) is known for making delicious meals on TikTok. She’s appeared on Next Level Chef, had a show on Gordon Ramsey’s YouTube channel, and published her own cookbook.

She recently posted some non food related content about a trip she’s taking with her family, and was irked by the airline and airport’s service quality.

In the viral video, which has more than 2.2 million views, Younger called them out.

“Atlanta Airport, literally what did y’all do? Like, how is this possible?” Younger said. (Commenters noted, and the Daily Dot confirmed, that she was filming at the Augusta Regional Airport, which is also in Georgia. It is possible that Younger departed from Atlanta.)

In the video you can see that the luggage handle and lifting rods were completely snapped off.

Younger says they broke her other suitcase, broke the wheels off of her parents’ luggage, and lost one of her pieces of luggage.

“I don’t know what they’re doing with this luggage. They’re like hammer throwing it or something,” Younger said.

What’s an airline’s responsibility if they damage your luggage?

If an airline damages your luggage, they must reimburse you for the baggage and/or its contents, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For domestic flights, the DOT provides for a maximum liability limit of $4,700 per passenger. Airlines are allowed to go above this number.

However, the number is much lower for international flights at $1,700 per passenger due to a treaty called the Montreal Convention, the DOT reports.

Many airlines exclude liability for valuables like electronics, cash, and fragile items.

What to do if your luggage is damaged

If an airline damages your luggage, here’s what you should do, according to Travel Sentry:

Document the damage . Take pictures of the luggage from multiple angles.

. Take pictures of the luggage from multiple angles. Report the damage to the airline . You should alert the airline as soon as possible because some have time limits on the process. Some airlines have help booths right at the airport where you can raise the issue.

. You should alert the airline as soon as possible because some have time limits on the process. Some airlines have help booths right at the airport where you can raise the issue. File a claim. Each airline has its own process, but it typically involves filling out a form and attaching photographic proof.

Each airline has its own process, but it typically involves filling out a form and attaching photographic proof. Contact the luggage manufacturer. Many luggage manufacturers have a guarantee or warranty that covers you in case of damage due to manufacturing defects.

Many luggage manufacturers have a guarantee or warranty that covers you in case of damage due to manufacturing defects. Repair or replace the luggage. If you’re still in the midst of your trip, you’ll likely need to purchase a new bag or repair the one you have in order to be able to travel back home with your belongings.

“Atlanta airport is purgatory,” a top comment read.

“They beefing with ur macaroni,” a person joked.

“Welcome to the city Tini. Mine was open and my laptop was dragging from the bottom,” another shared.

“always file a claim before you leave and they’ll replace it or reimburse you,” a commenter stated.

@tinekeyounger ATL airport I have a problem with you😭 and when I open this suitcase nothing inside better be broken ♬ original sound – Tini👩🏼‍🍳🔥

The Daily Dot reached out to Younger for comment via email and Instagram direct message and to the Augusta Regional Airport via email.

