‘Pitiful’: General Motors under investigation affecting 877,000 Chevrolet, Cadillac, GMC cars. They all have the same problem

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched a formal investigation into a potential issue that could affect nearly 900,000 General Motors vehicles across the country.

Featured Video

According to the agency, the investigation targets 877,710 GM cars equipped with the company’s L87 V8 engine. The models under review span several of GM’s most popular vehicles, including:

2019–2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019–2024 GMC Sierra 1500

2021–2024 Chevrolet Tahoe

2021–2024 Chevrolet Suburban

2021–2024 GMC Yukon

2021–2024 Cadillac Escalade

So what’s the issue?

According to the NHTSA’s report, it all comes down to engine failure.

Advertisement

More specifically, the Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) received 39 complaints, along with several early warning reports, alleging that engines equipped with the L87 V8 are failing—some of them in pretty dramatic fashion.

Drivers have reported bearing failures that led to full engine seizures or even situations where the connecting rod punched a hole through the engine block.

What makes this issue so dangerous?

One of the most concerning claims in the report is that there’s often no warning before the failure happens.

Advertisement

When an engine fails without warning, it can result in a sudden loss of power. If that happens while you’re driving—especially at higher speeds—it could increase the risk of a crash or cause serious damage.

As of now, no recall has been issued, as the investigation is still in its early stages.

For now, the NHTSA is continuing to collect data and determine whether a recall will be necessary.

If you drive one of the affected models, it’s worth keeping an eye out for any official updates from GM, or any changes in how your car runs.

Advertisement

What are General Motors car owners saying online?

Across Reddit, users have been chiming in with their frustrations upon hearing this ews.

On r/cars, one user wrote, “GM failing to perfect a 70-year-old engine design is pitiful.”

Over on r/chevytrucks, someone claimed, “I read some dealers are 5–6 trucks deep waiting on 6.2’s for replacement. One guy said he’s on his 3rd engine before 50k.”

Advertisement

And on r/suburban, a user shared a personal story that mirrors the NHTSA’s concerns.

“We had a ‘23 Yukon XL that seized for no apparent reason at less than 9,000 miles,” they shared. “My wife was on the way to the airport on the interstate doing 75 when it failed. Barely had time to get it out of traffic… We ended up trading it off for a ‘24. Lost some money on the deal but we would have forever been second-guessing that vehicle.”

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.