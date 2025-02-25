‘So what have I been using that for?’: Woman says she was sold a GE washer and dryer ‘set’ 6 years ago. Then she makes discovery

Do you have a secret washer-dryer combo hiding in your laundry room? You may have one and not know it.

Photographer Gena Murphy (@glamlife864) owned a separate General Electric washer and a matching dryer for years before she realized the washer also had a dry function.

Dual-function devices aren’t as uncommon as most Americans think. But that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll replace the separate dryer as the U.S. standard anytime soon.

Murphy’s discovery video was posted to her TikTok account on Monday. So far, it has picked up over 362,100 views.

Who knew?

“Washer and dryer in 1 What? Umm, how did I not know this?” Murphy asks in her video’s caption.

“Apparently, my wash machine that I’ve had for, like, six years is a washer and a dryer,” she continues in the video’s voiceover.

Murphy then shows the machine’s digital screen, which reads “one-step wash and dry.”

“This was on, I heard it, and I came into the washing machine, and this is completely dry,” she claims, showing off a small pile of clothes in the machine.

“So, what have I been using that for?” she asks, panning her camera over to her separate dryer.

The screen text reads, “The DRYER the[y] Sold Me because it was a set.”

She then shows a graphic on the washer-dryer combo that reads, “1 step wash + dry.” Further screen text states, “I just found this out today. I’ve had this washer for 5 + years.”

The washer-dryer combo has been around for a while

All-in-one washer-dryer combos might strike some U.S. citizens as new-fangled, but Murphy isn’t living in the future. The combination device has been around since Bendix Home Appliances introduced them in 1953.

In the last century, the technology has become more common, but it doesn’t seem to be making separate dryers obsolete.

One reason may be capacity. According to GE’s website, the 1 step wash + dry feature is designed for small loads, preferably overnight. That doesn’t make it very efficient when it comes to big wash days.

In a side-by-side test, the Nebraska Public Power District found the all-in-one units to be more energy efficient, but the separate dryers were faster.

“While washing took about the same time to complete, the all-in-one washer/dryer took 3½ hours to dry the 12-pound laundry load. The traditional dryer dried the same size load in less than an hour.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to General Electric via email for a statement.

Prevalent elsewhere

U.S. consumers might be surprised to find a washer-dryer combo in their laundry room, but those in Europe and the UK would not—although the unit might be in the kitchen instead.

Blogger The Minimalist Mom found that out when her family relocated to the UK.

“To keep to code with sanitary laws here, all flats have to have laundry washing capabilities. Small space and frugal landlords mean that most of them have what’s called a washer dryer: an all-in-one machine that will wash and dry your clothes.”

However, she claims that most people are less than impressed with the common devices.

“Every local or person that has lived here for a significant amount of time refers to these machines as rubbish.”

According to French Dry Goods, “many [Europeans] do not have dryers. Instead, you’ll notice many use clotheslines or drying racks to get the job done.”

Viewers have advice

Most of Murphy’s viewers who were familiar with all-in-one washer-dryer combos advised her against relying on them.

“I have that model, basically spins and vents for several hours. doesn’t actually have heat to dry it. not really worth it unless you are leaving for a bit,” gamingatthedexter (@gamingatthedexters) wrote.

Another person simply stated, “It takes 8 hours.”

“It’s only for small loads, takes forever tho,” another warned.

Another added, “It’s only meant for small items like a shirt or workout clothes.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Murphy via email and TikTok direct message for further comment.

