‘Customers don’t know what they have in their home’: Woman tells people to stop buying this type of dryer after seeing all the open box returns at Home Depot

A new rivalry has just dropped: Gas versus electric dryers. TikToker Leah Legky (@leahlegky) has made it clear which side she’s on in a viral post with over 550,000 views.

“If you are between gas vs electric dryers, just look at the difference of open box returns,” she wrote in a text overlay. It shows her panning the camera over a wide expanse of different dryers inside of a retail warehouse.

Legky added in a caption, “Gas dryers were at the end btw…”

“I found out for the first time last week they’re [sic] was such thing as a gas dryer,” one TikToker wrote in the comments section.

Another said, “This is just a confirmation bias, if you sell 50 times as many electric dryers, which they do you’ll have 50 times as many returns.”

Another who said they work at a retailer said, “The reason we get so many returns is because some customers don’t know what they have in there [sic] home.”

Viewers had some pretty strong ideas on the efficacy of gas stoves versus electric ones: “Gas stove all the way. Washer and dryer aren’t emergency enough to warrant gas but switching them from older homes can be costly.”

Another person swore by gas: “As someone from the Midwest where gas EVERYTHING is common (and cheaper) I can’t imagine how my electric bill would be if my dryer was electric.”

Someone else said, “I have a gas dryer never had a issue.”

So which type of dryer is better?

According to Whirlpool, it all depends on what a user’s needs are. The one advantage that gas dryers have, according to the manufacturer, is greater longevity: “Both have their benefits. Gas dryers generally have lower average operating costs, but can be more expensive initially and require the installation of a gas hookup. Electric dryers are typically cheaper to purchase, but may cost more to operate over time.”

It’s not that electric dryers don’t require special hookups either: 240-volt power lines are necessary to use most electric dryers. If your home isn’t outfitted with enough voltage you could trip your breaker every time you do your laundry.

Whirlpool did indicate some scenarios where opting for an electric dryer would be better: “You don’t have a gas hookup, and your laundry room is already equipped with a 240-volt electrical outlet. You’re planning on staying in your home for less than five years. In this case, the cost of installing a gas line would likely outweigh the energy cost savings from owning a more energy-efficient gas dryer. You’re looking for a lower range than comparable gas models. In terms of initial purchase, electric dryers often cost less than gas dryers.”

In terms of performance, Best Buy also writes that gas dryers typically get the job faster than electric ones. They wrote that these models tend to use less time to finish drying a load. Not only that, but they’re more efficient with the energy they take up over electric ones.

“One advantage of drying a load of laundry in a gas dryer is that it typically takes less time than an electric model, which increases efficiency in your daily chores,” they stated. “Since gas dryers heat up more quickly, they are also more energy efficient.”

