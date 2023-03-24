‘He heard you the first time’: Customer says gas station worker shamed her over amount of gas she asked to put in her car

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after sharing a video showing the reaction she got when putting a small amount of gas in her tank.

For context, TikTok user Kyyah (@kyyahabdul) is currently doing a month-long challenge in which she limits her daily budget to the day of the month — e.g. if it was March 16th, she would only be allowed to spend $16.

This challenge has led to some peculiar situations and interesting stories about spending and saving money. For example, in one clip, she runs out of toilet paper. While she hoped to find a deal at the 99-cent store, she discovered that the cheapest toilet paper she could buy still cost her $4.38 after tax.

This meant that, when she needed gasoline for her car, she only had $2.62 to spend. She eventually did that and captured the attendant’s reaction in a video with over 5.8 million views.

Kyyah also shared just the gas station attendant interaction in a separate video.

“Why did this Gas Attendant try to embarrass me,” she writes in the text overlaying the clip.

@kyyahabdul Nahh cause he made me repeat myself too many times. You heard what I said sir 😭😭😭 ♬ original sound – Kyyah Abdul

“He definitely thought my card was going to decline or something, because who asks for $2.62?” she says in the original video.

In the caption and comments, Kyyah writes, “Nahh cause he made me repeat myself too many times. You heard what I said sir.”

Many users, including Kyyah herself, seemed to say that the attendant was shaming her over the small amount of gas she put in the tank. While Kyyah says in comments that the video was “a joke,” numerous users took it at face value and shared their thoughts.

“Nah he did that on purpose acting like he didn’t hear you!” exclaimed one user.

“He heard you the first time,” echoed another. “$2.62 sir lol.”

Some commended Kyyah for having the courage to ask for such a small amount in the first place.

“$2.62 ???? My anxiety could never,” wrote a commenter.

“I’d be too embarrassed,” agreed a second. “Would [have] been out at the pump playing Russian roulette to hit it right at 2.26.”

We’ve reached out to Kyyah via email.