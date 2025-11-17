“Genuinely a good play”: Customers are dreaming up crazy ideas for GameStop’s “Trade Anything Day”

GameStop’s new “Trade Anything Day” is getting quite the reaction online as shoppers prepare to bring in everything from old consoles to questionable household items for store credit.

Featured Video

Here’s what shoppers need to know before heading to the video game retailer.

How does GameStop’s Trade Anything Day work?

Customers can bring in items—so long as they fit inside a 20x20x20 GameStop box—on Dec. 6 to trade for in-store credit.

Advertisement

While GameStop hasn’t yet shared how it will assign value to the items customers bring in, shoppers will be given in-store credit based on the trade-ins. They can then use this credit to purchase video games and other items from GameStop.

However, GameStop won’t actually accept *anything.* Several items, including weapons, illegal drugs, explicit material, jewelry, outdated electronics, and dead animals, are not allowed, although they may accept taxidermy.

Regardless, GameStop workers have the discretion to accept or reject any items customers bring in.

Shoppers react to the campaign

On X, GameStop shoppers joked about what they plan to bring—and how little credit GameStop is likely to offer.

Advertisement

“Me going to trade in my 2010 Nintendo Wii,” one X user posts with a GIF.

“My girl kicking me out of the house after trading in her Nespresso for $5 store credit,” another jokes.

Advertisement

Others praise the video game retailer for its smart marketing tactic.

“They’re about to take in so much old collectible tech for cheap, genuinely a good play,” an X user suggests.

However, some worry for the GameStop workers who will have to deal with shoppers trading in random items.

Advertisement

“My mind immediately went to the poor employees who have to assign a trade-in value to… a half-eaten sandwich? I am genuinely fascinated and terrified by what people will bring in. Those store-level stories are going to be absolutely wild,” a concerned X user writes.

“And what are they gonna do with all this? Dumpster diving rates about to rise,” another remarks.

GameStop regulars react

On Reddit, many gamers shared their hot takes. “If this is worth my time credit-wise, I am going to apologize profusely to employees while I deeply abuse this promotion,” a Redditor writes on the subreddit r/GameStop.

Advertisement

“Even if I can get a penny for each item, I have so many Yu-Gi-Oh bulk cards just existing in tins. Time to bankroll GameStop,” another says.

One user asked, “So now they’re gonna accept the roach systems?”

“My thought from this is to bring in some old Comic books and DVDs I want to get rid of but don’t want to list them all online for a dollar,” another suggests.

“That just means stuff with $0.01 values will be allowed to be taken this time. They’re gonna get people bringing in XB360 shovelware expecting to make $100,” one says.

Advertisement

“This will go horribly,” another writes.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

