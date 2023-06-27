‘Never thought I would be the one to quit but it was boring AF’: GameStop worker says no one comes in all day

GameStop has gone through several changes over the past few years. After facing a decrease in sales, dwindling in-store traffic, and hot controversy over stock woes in 2021, the company’s fate has come into question after one of its employees went viral on TikTok for revealing that their location never gets customers.

The viral video came from TikToker and GameStop employee @hotnspicykuri. As of Jun. 27, it has garnered over 180,000 views and 21,600 likes.

“Have you ever wondered what it’s like to work in a GameStop?” @hotnspicykuri asks in the clip. “It’s like this—all the time. No one. Every day,” she says while staring blankly into the camera.

In the comments section, current and former GameStop employees shared their experiences working at empty stores.

“I do work in a GameStop and this is pretty accurate lol,” one viewer commented.

“I love how I was constantly berated for being on my phone,” a second said. “In an empty store. With absolutely nothing else to do. I don’t miss that company.”

“I used to memorize the ads since I heard them so often..,” another added

Some viewers said the job sounded like a dream.

“Getting paid to do nothing I’ll take that anytime,” one viewer wrote.

“I will go in for an interview immediately thank you,” a second commented.

“Dream job except you have to tell ppl you work at gamestop,” another said.

Others questioned how the company manages to stay afloat.

“I always hear how GameStop is getting less and less business. Idk how it hasn’t permanently closed down,” one viewer remarked. “You and me both,” @hotnspicykuri replied.

“How do they stay in business?” another asked.

The Daily Dot contacted @hotnspicykuri via TikTok comment and GameStop Media Department via email for further information.