‘That’s so sad’: Man issues warning on frozen burger patties after tragedy



A TikTok user is sharing the shocking story of a man who accidentally stabbed himself to death while trying to separate two frozen burger patties.

In a video with over 2 million views, TikTok user @mr_DYK breaks down what happened to Barry Griffiths.

“Once nobody heard from Barry for about a week, police came over to do a wellness check,” @mr_DYK begins. “They ended up finding him laying in a pool of blood on his bed with a stab wound to his stomach.”

After finding the body, @mr_DYK says, authorities continued to search the scene, following a trail of blood back to the kitchen. He says. “What did they see there on the counter? Two patties with a piece of paper in between them.”

An accidental stabbing

Next, police found a knife with blood on it and a trail all the way back to the bed, @mr_DYK says. That’s when they began to get a picture of what happened.

“What they assumed happened is old Barry tried to get himself a burger for the day, and he pulled out those patties,” he says. “And we all know those patties always stick together, even if they got the paper in between them,” he says.

“You try to beat them on the side of your counter or something to get them apart, sometimes you gotta pull out the knife. That’s what Barry did,” he guesses.

Furthermore, @mr_DYK explains that Barry also suffered from limited mobility in one of his hands due to a previous stroke. “He was trying to finagle these things apart and ended up accidentally stabbing himself in the stomach with the knife,” he posits.

The TikToker believes Griffiths made his way back to the bedroom to call for help. “He was found near his cell phone and his wallet, but unfortunately, he did not make it,” he says.

Viewers express shock at the story

In the comments, users expressed shock and sorrow at Griffith’s story. Many referred to it as a sad case.

“That’s so sad. For safety, please use a butter knife to separate burgers,” one user wrote.

Additionally, another user said it reflects a lack of empathy in society. “A week? People need to check in more for real,” they wrote.

“That’s some ‘Final Destination’ stuff,” said a third user.

What happened to Barry Griffiths?

According to Western Telegraph, authorities found 57-year-old Barry Griffiths dead at his home in a supported living accommodation in Wales on Sep. 16 from a single stab wound.

Evidently, Griffiths lived a relatively private life with “limited contact with others.” That might account for the amount of time that passed before someone called in the welfare check.

The Daily Dot reached out to @mr_DYK via TikTok message for more information.

