‘Cleared them outtt’: Customer finds Frooties at Dollar Tree

When you find a deal on your favorite candy, sometimes the only thing you can do is let everyone else in on the secret. The higher costs of foodstuffs has altered how people eat, and the most affected area is America’s sweet tooth.

TikTok user Beyonce (@tiffanys.room) recently shared that her Chicago-area Dollar Tree carries Frooties in a clip that received over 644,000 views as of Sunday. The video brought people together to discuss the beloved childhood treat.

“A dollar a bagggg,” one user exclaimed.

“You can get a huge bag of that flavor for like 10 on Amazon. It is a better deal,” another replied. (You can get a 5-pound bag for $25.99 and a 3-pound bag for $14.99 via Amazon.)

Added a third: “Dollar Tree candy are the best especially when it comes out with new things the other stores don’t have.”

Other users inquired about the flavors, but were informed that this particular store only carried watermelon. Beyonce quickly tagged Dollar Tree to ask that they expand their offerings.

Most remembered their own experiences with Frooties. As Tootsie.com notes, “Frooties are one of the last American-made penny candies still available. Sold in value-priced bags, they’re the perfect go-anywhere treats.” They were released in the ’70s.

“Instantly think of my childhood in Chicago.”

“I used to buy little baggies from the neighborhood store for 10 cents back in the day.”

“Use to get 100 pieces for $1 from the candy lady or corner store.”

“Who remembers getting 100 frooties, tootsie rolls, or Swedish fish for $1?”

Some worried that sharing the find may stop them from their favorite candies.

“Don’t be telling the secrets lol,” one commenter said.

However, the majority were glad she shared and stated that they would be taking a trip to Dollar Tree soon.

“Now I gotta go tomorrow.”

“I’m on the way…”

“I hope my Dollar Tree have this.”

We reached out to Beyonce via TikTok comments and Dollar Tree via TikTok messages.