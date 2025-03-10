‘I don’t want another subscription’: Woman considers buying Samsung Frame TV. Then she notices this little-known feature on her Roku TV

Frame TVs have gained considerable popularity over the past few years. Their ability to blend style and function makes them a great choice for anyone looking for a TV that doesn’t change their home’s aesthetic.

But while Frame TVs are seeing growing demand, at upwards of $1,000 or more, they are expensive. That’s why one TikToker decided to share a hack she found on her Roku TV.

Meganelainegay (@meganelainegay) posted a video explaining that anyone with a Roku TV can enjoy the same “frame effect” by using the “Backdrops” app.

“I’m sure a lot of people know but I did not. If you are into interior design and you’ve been looking at a Frame TV, then you have to see that there’s an app on the TV right there,” she says.

The TIkToker adds that users can choose the image they want displayed and that the Backdrops app is free. Then she demonstrates its abilities.

“You press power, then it dims the TV a little bit and it puts this,” she says as her TV displays an image of a landscape.

“I’m just so excited,” the woman says of the TV mounted on the shelves of what she calls her photo wall.

Viewers are skeptical

While Megan appeared pleased with her discovery of the Backdrops app, many viewers did not seem to like her aesthetic choices.

One person asked, “Are YOU into interior design?” while another noted, “Your tv and shelf placement is so weird.”

Others had thoughts about the practicality of using Backdrops.

“I don’t want another subscription,” one person said.

Someone also commented about the appearance of the TV, saying, “[It] looks like a typical screensaver and not a frame tv.”

Another pointed out, “That’s not the main appeal of the Frame for interior design. The tv is so thin and sits flush to the wall so it doesn’t look like a tv. That’s the appeal. Adding a picture frame and displaying an image on a regular tv still looks like a tv and not a Frame.”

Is a Frame TV worth it?

Good Housekeeping took a closer look at the Samsung Frame TV to see if it’s a worthwhile purchase. After discussing its various features including design, pricing, and technological abilities, the reviewer concludes that the Frame TV is not for everyone.

If you’re looking for a TV with the most optimized viewing performance, the Frame TV might not be the best option. While the picture and sound quality are quite good, there are several other TV models that offer a better bang for your buck.

Frame TVs are the perfect choice for those looking to invest a bit more into the aesthetic of their home. People who use the TVs’ art mode and have a rotation of artwork on their wall may find the Frame TV a great investment.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok direct message, and to Samsung via email.

