‘It’s not that his is a bad car’: Expert says Ford Mach E is the ‘worst’ car you can buy. Why?

TikToker and mechanic Thomas (@carsrme) recently shared a video explaining why he believes the Ford Mustang Mach-E might be one of the worst new cars to buy right now.

His video has garnered 164,500 views, sparking debate among electric vehicle enthusiasts and skeptics alike.

What is the alleged issue with the Ford Mach-E?

“This has to be the worst new car you could buy today,” Thomas begins, standing next to the Ford Mach-E.

He clarifies that his criticism isn’t about the car’s design or driving performance.

“It’s not that this is a bad car from any driving or look standpoint. I mean, personally, I think it looks really good,” the mechanic notes. “I think the inside is really nicely laid out. You get that nice Tesla [dashboard], you actually get a display.”

But despite its aesthetic and interior perks, Thomas says there are two big issues potential buyers should know about.

“The first thing has to be on how fast it depreciates,” he says.

Using the Mach-E he was working on at the time as an example, Thomas points to its Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $50,000. “Currently today, with 15,000 miles, this is worth $23,000,” he explains.

While he says it wasn’t purchased at the full MSRP, the car still lost significant value. “It was purchased for $43,000. But still, to lose $20,000 in the first year is mind-blowing.”

And it’s not just a one-off case, according to Thomas. “I saw someone on the forum today with a Mach-E GT that they paid $60,000 for. And the dealership only offered them $31,000. At 10,000 miles, it was one year old also,” he adds.

Thomas points out that this isn’t an issue unique to Ford but rather a trend with electric vehicles.

“That’s not to do with a lot of new cars. That’s just to do with EVs. EVs depreciate like rocks,” he says. “They’re really good to lease. They’re terrible to buy right now.”

The second issue, Thomas says, is the car’s range. The Mach-E is advertised to have a 240-mile range, but real-world performance often falls short, especially in colder conditions, Thomas continues.

As you can see, with 45% left, it only has 80 miles,” he points out. “Any sort of cold and these things just—they’re gone.”

What other experts say

It is a fact that currently, electric vehicles often experience faster depreciation than their gasoline counterparts.

A study by iSeeCars revealed that EVs depreciate at an average rate of 49.1% over five years, compared to 38.8% for traditional vehicles, as reported by Yahoo Finance.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E, in particular, has shown significant depreciation, iSeeCars reports. According to the site, after only three years, a Mach-E retains only about 52.3% of its original value.

However, it’s worth noting this trend is not unique to Ford.

Other EVs, such as the Audi e-Tron GT, have also been reported to lose up to 50% of their value within the first year, as outlined by Wired.

However, it’s worth noting that not all EVs depreciate at the same rate. Brands like Tesla have shown more resilience, with the Tesla Model 3 holding its value the best.

As far as the Ford Mach-E’s range goes, Edmunds‘ real-world testing found that the vehicle surpassed expectations by traveling 344 miles on a single charge, exceeding its EPA estimate by 39 miles.

However, the actual range can vary based on factors like driving habits, weather conditions, and temperature.

Viewers react

In the comments, not all users agreed with the mechanic, stating depreciation isn’t much of a concern with new vehicles. Others had different reasons for disliking the Ford Mach-E.

“Wouldn’t buy it just because of the heresy of it being called a mustang,” remarked one user.

“Who buys a brand new car and cares about depreciation,” wondered another.

“It seems most EV drop fast in value,” stated a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Thomas via TikTok comment and message. We’ve also contacted Ford via email.

