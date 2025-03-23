‘It drives better than the day I got it’: Ford dealership quotes driver $8K to fix ‘broken’ transmission. Then a friend takes a look at it

It’s no secret that car dealerships can be hit or miss.

Some customers will receive 5-star service and others will leave feeling ripped off. And in recent years, it seems to be more so the latter.

Thanks to social media, car owners can share their insights in hopes of not being swindled. For instance, this man warned others to fix their own CVT transmission instead of paying twice the cost at the dealership.

Speaking of transmission, this woman recently went viral for finding a way to save thousands of dollars.

Ford dealership quotes woman $8k to fix transmission

In a viral video with over 1.5 million views, TikTok user Lakeview Living (@lakeviewliving) vented about her recent dealership experience.

She drives a 2016 Ford Explorer Platinum, which will be paid off in just a few months. All of a sudden the vehicle began to shake, and after taking it to her local Ford dealership, she was advised that she needed a brand new transmission. The estimate given would set her back $8,000.

Her friend is a mechanic and was able to speak with a Ford engineer, who without even looking at her vehicle, said the transmission wasn’t broken. Instead, he explained that it was just stopped up.

“Take your friend’s car, bring it in here, flush the transmission three times. Three times, three filters. It’ll fix it right up,” he advised.

She took his suggestion and after letting her friend do the work, the car was running again without issue.

“It drives better than the day I got it,” she revealed.

Needless to say, when it comes to car issues, it’s always best to get a second opinion.

How transmissions clog

For its 2016 models, Ford used a 6-speed automatic transmission. We don’t know of any defects associated with the transmission type, however, clogged transmission issues aren’t uncommon for the car brand.

The Ken Ganley Ford Parma released an official statement regarding these problems, and advised that it is a routine maintenance.

“Transmission filters become clogged as a result of normal wear and tear on your vehicle. Over time, small particles, such as metal shavings and debris, accumulate in the transmission fluid.”

Only getting worse

After 2016, though, the type of transmission Ford Motor used changed. The company collaborated with General Motors on the Ford-GM 10-speed automatic transmission. Ford rolled out the transmission with the launch of the 2017 F-150. And…it hasn’t been the best improvement.

Top Class Actions reported on a class action filed against Ford in September 2023. The basis of the complaint was customers alleging that this new transmission has been defective.

At the time of writing, there has been no update on the status of the lawsuit. However, the transmission is still in production.

‘Same’ says it all

Fellow Ford vehicle owners quickly commented underneath the clip and shared that she isn’t the only one who has been experiencing transmission troubles.

“Same with my Ford Explorer. The transmission went out the day I bought it. Car lot refused to pay for it,” one user shared.

“My 2020 Ford Expedition Max needed a new transmission after 30k miles,” another added.

“2018 Ford Expedition…. Transmission rebuild and a new transmission already…. Still stalling,” a third user said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @lakeviewliving via TikTok DM and comment.

