‘It needs $10,000 of repairs’: Woman says her 2013 Ford Edge is beyond saving. Then she reveals why she can’t just buy another model year

Parting with a car you love is hard, especially when it’s simply reached the end of its road and it’s not worth fixing anymore.

Featured Video

That’s the tough spot TikTok user Katie (@medi.kate.tion) found herself in when her mechanic told her it would take $10,000 to repair her 2013 Ford Edge.

In a recent video that has garnered over 182,000 views, Katie expressed how much she loved her SUV. “I absolutely love this car,” she said. “I love everything about it. It’s so smooth. It has all the bells and whistles.”

But with 170,000 miles on it, putting that kind of money into repairs didn’t make sense.

Advertisement

Her biggest issue? She doesn’t want to buy another Edge.

Are newer Ford Edge models unreliable?

According to Katie, the newer Ford Edge models have transmission issues, and older ones come with either a 3.5L V6 engine with a bad water pump or a 2.0L turbo with its own reliability concerns.

While she didn’t specify which model years she was referring to, some of her concerns have been echoed by Ford owners.

Advertisement

Certain 2019 and 2020 Edge models have received complaints about rough shifting, delayed acceleration, and RPM spikes while maintaining speed.

Meanwhile, the 3.5L V6 engine used in older Edge models has been known for water pump failures, which can lead to coolant leaking into the engine and causing major damage if not caught early.

As for the 2.0L turbo, some drivers have reported oil consumption issues and turbocharger failures, though it’s not as widespread as the other concerns.

What are some good alternatives?

Katie’s dad recommended a Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4, or Toyota Venza, all known for their reliability. But while she acknowledged they were great cars, she wasn’t sold on them.

Advertisement

“I don’t know what to do,” she concluded. “If you have any recommendations, anything similar, please, please let me know.”

In the comments section, viewers weighed in with their own advice on what car she should consider next.

“As a Chevy sales guy…. Mazda CX-5,” one person suggested.

Advertisement

“Your dad’s not wrong with Toyota and Honda. Reliable is hard to come by nowadays. Mazda is making a name for itself lately though, they can be pretty nice,” another added.

Others pointed to luxury options with strong reliability. “Go buy a Lexus RX SUV. Toyota reliability with luxury,” one viewer recommended.

And some thought she should give one of her dad’s picks a second look. “CRV is banging, don’t turn that down,” someone wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Katie via Instagram and TikTok direct message. It also contacted Ford through email for comment.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.