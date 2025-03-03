‘Least harmless but most hilarious way to make someone mad’: Ford Bronco Sport cuts off woman in traffic. Then she find a clever trick to get even

Getting cut off in traffic by an impatient driver is a universal experience. But one woman is sharing the creative way she handled a recent incident with a Ford Bronco Sport driver.

In a video with over 756,000 views, Shay (@sheriffshay) sits in the driver’s seat of her car, smirking. On-screen text explains that she was trying to “get over” into another lane, but a woman driving a Ford Bronco Sport wouldn’t let her merge.

“When I got behind her she slammed on the brakes,” the text reads.

Instead of panicking, Shay says she decided to enact some harmless revenge.

“Got in front of her and laid on the windshield washer fluid for one minute,” the text continues. “Hope her car enjoyed the bath. She was mad.”

The caption reads, “Least harmless but most hilarious way to make someone mad when driving.”

How often do drivers encounter road rage from Broncos?

In the comments, other drivers shared their experiences with road rage, suggesting it’s a common occurrence.

They’re right. A 2019 survey found that 82% of American drivers admit to driving aggressively at least once in the previous year.

Many commenters said they’ve witnessed the same behavior from Ford Bronco drivers before.

“As a Bronco Badlands owner, I believe you. the audacity of Bronco Sport owners, this has happened to me & Im like seriously? I can crush your baby Bronco, do u really wanna go there with the rage,” one said.

“I had a bronco cut me off in a CFA line and then roll her windows up. but its ok i got my food first anyways,” another wrote.

“I think I got the same treatment from that Bronco today!” a third added.

What road rage revenge strategies do other drivers use?

Other commenters said spraying windshield wiper fluid at the car behind them is just one method they’ve used to get even with aggressive drivers.

“I always give them a thumbs down. Hurts more than flipping someone off,” one shared.

“When ppl tailgate me I roll a large amount of coal on them. One of the many pluses of owning a diesel,” another wrote.

“A guy cut me off and then flipped me off, so I searched his license plate, found his name, found his social media, and posted in Are we dating the same guy that he is cheating on his gf,” a third admitted.

The Daily Dot reached out to Shay via email and TikTok direct message. We also emailed Ford for comment.

