‘Just found out’: Woman buys Ford Bronco. She didn’t check what it would cost to fill up first

A Ford Bronco driver said she just found out the hard way that her car was not only expensive to buy—but expensive to maintain, too.

Kylie Rae (@kylieraeirwin), a beauty and hair guru, recorded herself at the gas station. She said she recently refueled her car’s tank. It’s suggested that this was her first time at the gas station after buying her Bronco.

“I just found out how much it costs to fill up my new car,” Rae wrote in the text overlay of her clip. She then mouthed herself saying the phrase: “$30,000?”

As of Sunday, her video showcasing the cost of her car’s maintenance had amassed more than 89,200 views.

How much does it cost?

Rae’s post remained unclear on a few factors. Firstly, viewers don’t know whether she’s filling up her car that was all the way empty. Additionally, we weren’t privy to what type of fuel she was using.

She likely spent more than $50 to fill her tank, though. In a 2022 TikTok video, another content creator, who lives in California, said it cost him nearly $100 to refuel his Bronco.

In a second video recorded almost one year later, another content creator said her Ford car’s gas “runs out so fast.” She mentioned that she spends “so much” on gas. She added, too, that she wished other Bronco drivers would’ve warned her how expensive the cars are to maintain.

Still, it seems like the costs to refill your Bronco may vary based on which state you live in and what type of gas you’re using. One Redditor shared in the r/BroncoSport subreddit that they spent $40 biweekly to refill their tank. Another said in the same thread that it costs $50 to fill their tank all the way.

What kind of gas should you use?

This might be a matter of preference. According to a Ford dealership out of Hines Park, Michigan, newer Ford cars, SUVs, and trucks should be just fine with regular unleaded gasoline. They recommended reviewing your owner’s manual to see what they recommended, however.

Torque News, though, agreed that Ford Bronco Sports doesn’t need a special type of gasoline.

“While there are vehicles that we test that REQUIRE premium fuel… the Ford Bronco Sport” does not, it said. “Ford does list the performance specs of the Bronco Sport with numbers derived when using premium fuel. However, premium fuel is not required.”

Some drivers, however, said they still opt for premium fuel for their Broncos.

“Premium always,” one Redditor said in a r/FordBronco subreddit.

“I use premium in CA and get 13.9MPG,” another shared. “Thank God there’s a Costco within walking distance from me.”

Bronco owners share their gas costs

In the comments section of Rae’s video, several Ford Bronco owners shared how much it costs to refill their gas tanks—and the answers were spread out across the board.

“I usually fill up when it gets to ¼ of a tank and it is around $60,” one woman said.

“My Bronco is only, like, $40 MAX,” another shared.

“It’s horrible on gas,” a third viewer wrote. “I’ve had mine for 3 months, it’s around $50-60 to fill up but it hardly lasts me.”

Others, meanwhile, said Broncos aren’t the only cars that are expensive to fill up.

“$80 to fill my Jeep Wrangler w/ premium weekly,” one person wrote. “I feel.”

“$50 for my BMW, about $109 for my husband’s truck,” another said.

“$75 to fill up my Jeep,” a third user commented.

Despite the high cost of maintenance, many Ford Bronco owners said they wouldn’t trade their cars for anything else.

“Hahaa it’s a sacrifice I’m willing to make though,” one woman said.

“Same but so worth it, I’m obsessed with my Bronco,” another echoed.

“I feel u girl but it’s worth it,” a third viewer added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Rae via TikTok comment and to Ford through email.



