‘They’re just so kind. Can you believe it?’: Regional managers spend $340 on Chick-Fil-A during meeting and leave scraps for employees

A grocery store clerk recently called out his higher-ups for their lack of consideration and superior attitudes toward workers after leaving them food scraps.

In a viral TikTok, Noah (@.phonix_) said that the regional managers for the Food Lion grocery chain gathered for a meeting in his store. They supposedly ordered $340 worth of Chick-Fil-A for the gathering and specified to the other workers, “Do not touch. It’s only for the regional managers.”

Noah then sarcastically added that the managers were “just so kind” to give the remaining scraps to other staffers. He panned the camera to a table with what appeared to be two containers of picked-over chicken and salad, along with two bottles of sauce.

“Gotta love corporate, don’t you feel appreciated as an employee when the higher-ups give you their scraps like a dog?” he wrote in the caption.

Noah’s video has over 20,000 views and more than 90 comments. One of the hashtags he added was #quietquitting, referring to the act of doing your job without going above and beyond.

“When you bust ass everyday you work and the only thing done to show appreciation is a pizza party (if you’ve working that day) you tend to stop trying,” Noah said in a comment.

For those unfamiliar with the brand, Food Lion is a grocery store chain which operates more than 1,000 stores across ten states. The grocer’s prices are comparable to Walmart’s in terms of savings, according to a survey done by Consumer’s Checkbook.

People in the comments were largely on Noah’s side. One person asked why the managers didn’t buy lunch for themselves and the workers on shift, to which Noah responded that “they look down on anybody that isn’t them.”

“They think they’re doing y’all a solid but it’s actually kind of demoralizing if you think about you getting their scraps,” a commenter wrote.

Several commenters also suggested actions that the workers could take to improve their conditions.

“Guess its tine to collectively slow production and hold profits hostage,” one viewer wrote.

“Time to unionize,” another added.

While some people said they should just trash the food or ignore it, Noah shared that it actually stayed in the break room and was unrefrigerated for two days as people picked at it.

The Daily Dot reached out to Noah via TikTok comment and Food Lion via email.