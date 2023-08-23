‘Ain’t no way’: Food 4 Less customer shows what it looks like when customers steal meat

A TikToker went viral after she claimed that customers were stealing meat from the grocery store.

Rising food prices mean that everyone is white-knuckling it through the aisles of their local grocery store, hoping that the prices on staple items haven’t risen 10 percent since their last visit. For that reason, we shouldn’t be surprised when someone gets sticky fingers in the produce aisle. But a new TikTok video reveals one person who has taken shoplifting to a new extreme.

TikTok user linda_thee_mom (@linda_thee_mom) posted an alarming video last week revealing that someone had gotten a “five-finger discount” in a Food 4 Less meat section. The clip, which currently has over 17,000 views, shows a stack of plastic-covered styrofoam trays from Food 4 Less—a discount chain owned by Kroger—that have been cut open and emptied of their contents.

“Ain’t no way,” Linda wrote in the screen text.

The package sticker reveals that at least one of the stolen items was a ribeye steak that cost $5.62.

Ironically—or perhaps not, given high food prices—most commenters didn’t find anything surprising about the stolen meat. Many viewers even sympathized with the thief.

“My dad only had money for bread, he stole a pack of ham cuz we had no food when I was a lil girl otherwise we woulda went to bed hungry,” wrote one person.

“Maybe they need to feed their kids. People are struggling to keep a roof over [their] head and [it’s] hard to keep food on the table,” another viewer commented.

“When food becomes an issue, people have an issue,” someone else added.

A few TikTokers poked fun at the empty meat containers, with one writing, “Chicken has learned that it’s come from the lab and is now running away so it can be free….”

Another asked, “Any wolves that work at the store?”

Only one viewer so far seems to have taken issue with the stolen meat. “So everyone else should pay higher prices so they can steal and eat?” they wondered.

