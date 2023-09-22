‘I feel uneasy’: Worker says boss followed them around town during their lunch break

A worker who uses their lunch break to run errands reports that her male boss followed her around on a pretty extensive journey.

The report of this questionable behavior comes from Redditor lethallyso, who wrote on the r/antiwork subreddit, dedicated to “those who want to end work, are curious about ending work, want to get the most out of a work-free life.”

Her tale began, “We only go into the office on Thursdays. Since I live out ‘in-the-sticks,’ I usually run errands on my lunch break so I can get better deals on groceries, booze, etc that I normally wouldn’t get in my small town.”

She then reported, “I walked out of Target today and saw my boss’ car in the back of the parking lot (and you cannot miss this thing, man – he drives a bright yellow Kia Soul with black, slanted stripes – mf is drivin’ a fuggin’ bumblebee). Anyway, thought it was a little weird but also thought, ya know, maybe he needed something at Target too? Ran across town to get (way cheaper!) gas, saw him pull through the parking lot then leave. Okkkk…”

Then, it got even weirder: “Next stop, liquor store (for the game tonight/weekend). Walked out, his car is behind the store, barely visible, but there. Dude is a recovering alcoholic so this really felt weird. Since I was out of time, drove back to the office, noticing he was 2-3 cars behind me the whole way. I just sat down in my cube and he walked in 5 mins later.”

She reported feeling “uneasy” afterward and took to Reddit to get a temperature check on the incident.

Commenters weighed in to say she was right to be alarmed by the boss’ behavior.

One commenter pointed out another concerning dimension to the encounter, saying, “You’re a woman, right? This makes it even more creepy that your boss was following you around everywhere.”

The original poster responded, “I’m a gal, he’s a fella – I know where this goes but just want to believe it. I mean jeeeeezz… I can’t just run errands?”

Another noted, “It’s really stalker-y too,” adding, “Like he’s looking for a reason to be mad” at the original poster.

Someone else shared, “I dunno about the looking to be mad thing, but this gives me serious ‘keep an eye out and maybe go get some security camera’ vibes. It’s the trying to stay hidden that scares me.”

The original poster came back to thank people for their concern, saying, “It restores my faith in humanity that so many of you took the time to leave such encouraging and thoughtful comments.”

She also said this boss was retiring soon, and she coordinated with her boss’s boss and HR to not have to come in until he was fully gone from the office.

The Daily Dot contacted the Redditor via Reddit direct message for more information.