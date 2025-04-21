‘They NEVER told me this’: Medical tech says you need to flush your kidneys after this common procedure. Here’s what the science says

It turns out that thousands of people don’t know they need to drink fluids after scans with contrast, but one TikTok user posted a reminder for her patients and the internet.

Gabrielle Foreman, known as @Xraybaeofficial on TikTok, gave out her advice on common practices after a CAT scan. The video quickly gained more than 400,000 views, as many people realized the harmful effect not drinking fluids after any contrast imaging can have on the body.

Foreman said, “If you get a CAT scan done and they inject you with contrast, make sure when you get home you drink plenty of fluids to flush the kidneys out.”

Other TikTokers agreed with Foreman, emphasizing the need for fluids after contrast injections. Some viewers supplied additional insight into how contrast may affect those with kidney disease.

@Cresent Moon commented, “And if you have kidney disease or only one kidney, be sure and tell them! You may not be able to get contrast at all.”

What is a contrast agent?

When Foreman refers to “contrast,” she’s most likely discussing iodinated contrast media (ICM). An ICM is an oral, rectal, or intravenous contrast, which makes tissues in X-Rays and CAT scans appear more visible.

There are other types of contrast agents, such as Gadolinium Contrast for MRIs.

Can contrast make you more at risk for kidney disease?

TikTok commenter @McAmyFaulkner asserted that there was genuine risk for medical complications after contrast, saying “yes! they should give fluids to flush it out of your system. I know someone who wound up on dialysis (because) the contrast messed her kidneys up so bad.”

Contrast imaging can make a person more susceptible to kidney disease, as injury to the kidneys can occur after injection. The general population is low-risk for iodinated contrast-related illness, however.

Only two percent of people receiving CAT scans developed Contrast-Induced Neuropathy (CIN), otherwise known as Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury (CI-AKI).

Populations with comorbid conditions, such as diabetes or chronic kidney disease, however, have significantly higher risk factors associated with contrast imaging. According to the American College of Cardiology, “iodinated contrast continues to pose a risk of CI-AKI for a subgroup of patients at risk for this complication.”

People with advanced CKD have a 30 to 40% chance of kidney injury according to the National Kidney Foundation. That number changes to 20 to 50% for a person with CKD and diabetes.

Should you drink fluids after being injected with contrast?

It’s a best practice to drink lots of fluids after getting injected with contrast. Research shows that staying hydrated can significantly reduce risk-factors for contrast imagining like CI-AKI. It’s best to discuss all health-related procedures with a physician before contrast imaging.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @Xraybaeofficial for comment.

