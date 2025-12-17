“This wasn’t harming anybody”: Florida residents are removing their license plate covers after confusing new law spooks drivers

Florida drivers vented online after a new state law tightened rules around license plate accessories. The change took effect on Oct 1 and threatened fines, jail time, or both. As a result, many residents worried that their decorative frames had suddenly become criminal.

However, confusion spread quickly because the law did not ban every frame. Instead, it targeted items that blocked plate numbers or stickers. Still, folks on social media panicked and began removing frames anyway.

Florida cracked down on license plate covers and frames

Many Floridians own personalized plates with frames showing fandoms, jokes, or travel spots. Meanwhile, car dealers often send buyers home with branded frames. The new law led people to question whether decorative borders now invited traffic stops. The answer depended on just how much of the license plate the frame covered. A frame stayed legal unless it blocked letters, numbers, or the yellow registration decal. However, the law focused on tinted covers and gadgets that flipped or blurred plates.

“Florida Statute 320.061 introduces new penalties for anyone who alters, obscures, sells, or uses devices to cover their license plate,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office posted on X. It added, “What used to be a traffic ticket can now land you with criminal charges, up to a second-degree misdemeanor.”

People are tinting, covering, or even altering their license plates to dodge tolls, red-light cameras, and our officers. Some even buy… pic.twitter.com/dDCZwZjkBm — Jax Sheriff’s Office (@JSOPIO) October 5, 2025

The statute banned anything interfering with “legibility, angular visibility, or detectability of the primary features or details, including the license plate number or validation sticker, on the license plate.” Still, critics worried about selective enforcement. Some feared the rule could justify extra stops of people of color.

TikTokers posted frustration, jokes, and legal takes

Meanwhile, TikTok is filled with videos of Floridians removing frames and complaining. @ashsleighs_ filmed herself in her car at work, venting sarcastically. “Yay! Thank you so much, Ron DeSantis. You really are saving Florida,” she said.

She added, “My Hello Kitty, pink, girly Sanrio, amazing license plate had to be taken off. Or I can get a class 2 misdemeanor. Yeah, you’re making Florida so much safer.”

She continued, “This wasn’t harming anybody […] But all of a sudden, I could get pulled over from this.” Then she warned others to remove their plate frames before they got pulled over.

Similarly, @xoparina posted a clip removing her frame. The overlay read, “me this morning because Florida decided license plate frames were suddenly worth a misdemeanor.”

@playboii.t_ echoed that tone, writing, “Florida just be bored 😭 wdym 500$ fine or jail time for a License Plate Cover!!!”

However, some users pushed back. One wrote, “As long as they can see your sticker […] then you are good.” Another speculated, “I have a theory that they made this law so they have a reason to pull people over that they have no legal reason to pull over. Possibly profiling someone?? I just can’t imagine why else they would pass this law. Stay safe, everyone!!”

Others urged calm. One commenter explained the wording and intent, noting confusion drove panic. Another concluded, “Honestly, it’ll depend on the officer and the mood they’re in.”

