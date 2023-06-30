‘If you’re frustrated because your flight is delayed, so are we’: Flight attendant shares how she averages 35 to 40 hours of unpaid work a month

“But the point is, we don’t get paid for boarding.”

Imagine not getting paid for 10 extra hours at work a week. Well, that’s exactly what one Canadian based flight attendant is explaining in a series on their TikTok they call, “Fun Facts as a Flight Attendant.”

In the video, Bernice (@bernicemaee) explains flaws in the paying structure for flight attendants while filming in a car. Bernice is seated wearing a dark blue and turquoise flight attendant uniform.

“Did you know that Canadian flight attendants don’t actually get paid until doors close to doors open. That might be different for some airlines…But the point is, we don’t get paid for boarding. We didn’t get paid for delays. We don’t get paid to check the airplane if it’s good,” Bernice explains.

Flight attendants are vital to ensure a smooth boarding process for airplane guests. They assist with carry-on luggage, seat finding and a host of other tasks. Many are outraged flight attendants do not often get paid for boarding time and flight delays.

The video has received over 260,700 views and almost 300 comments.

“Should be illegal not to get paid for boarding you are clearly working at that point,” one commenter notes.

“Imagine working at a job who only pays you when you’re in a meeting or speaking to somebody. Changes need to be made,” another commenter pleads.

“I am guessing there is no union? That is terrible flight attendants work very hard!” one commenter stated and Bernice responded, “There is union. They are working to bring awareness and bring change hopefully.”

Despite the challenges with being a flight attendant, Bernice underscores how they still love their job.

“I just wanna be clear that is just a video to bring awareness. I love where I work and what I do regardless of this (as all jobs have pros and cons),” they mention in a comment. They continue in a separate comment, “I love my job! Not the best money in the beginning but the experiences are worth it for me :).”

In a separate video they mention some perks like funding for meals. Flight attendants also generally cite their ability to experience different places as another perk. Still, the pay structure is undoubtedly unfair.

“So if you’re frustrated because your flight is delayed, so are we flight attendants? Because we showed up in our uniform ready to work, and we’re not even getting paid for that. Yeah, I know. It’s messed up,” is how Bernice ends the video.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Bernice and the airline they work with for comment.