‘If you’re frustrated because your flight is delayed, so are we’: Flight attendant shares how she averages 35 to 40 hours of unpaid work a month

Imagine not getting paid for 10 extra hours at work a week. That’s exactly what one Canadian-based flight attendant explains in a series on their TikTok they call, “Fun Facts as a Flight Attendant.”

In the video, Bernice (@bernicemaee) explains flaws in the paying structure for flight attendants while filming in a car. Bernice sits wearing a dark blue and turquoise flight attendant uniform.

“Did you know that Canadian flight attendants don’t actually get paid until doors close to doors open? That might be different for some airlines,” Bernice says. “But the point is, we don’t get paid for boarding We didn’t get paid for delays. We don’t get paid to check the airplane if it’s good.”

Flight attendants are vital to ensure a smooth boarding process for airplane guests. They assist with carry-on luggage, seat finding, and a host of other tasks. Many are outraged that flight attendants do not often get paid for boarding time and flight delays, as some commenters pointed out.

The video has received over 260,700 views and almost 300 comments as of Friday.

“Should be illegal not to get paid for boarding you are clearly working at that point,” one commenter noted.

“Imagine working at a job [that] only pays you when you’re in a meeting or speaking to somebody. Changes need to be made,” another commenter pleaded.

“I am guessing there is no union? That is terrible flight attendants work very hard!” one commenter stated and Bernice responded, “There is union. They are working to bring awareness and bring change hopefully.”

Despite the challenges of being a flight attendant, Bernice underscores how they still love their job.

“I just wanna be clear that is just a video to bring awareness. I love where I work and what I do regardless of this (as all jobs have pros and cons),” Bernice mentions in a comment. The TikToker continues in a separate comment, “I love my job! Not the best money in the beginning but the experiences are worth it for me :).”

In a separate video, Bernice mentions some perks like funding for meals. Flight attendants also generally cite their ability to experience different places as another perk. Still, the pay structure seems unfair to many.

“So if you’re frustrated because your flight is delayed, so are we flight attendants. Because we showed up in our uniform ready to work, and we’re not even getting paid for that. Yeah, I know. It’s messed up,” Bernice concludes her video.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Bernice for comment.