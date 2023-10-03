‘I ALREADY THREW MINE AWAY’: Beauty expert shares PSA on Fenty Beauty at Sephora

When investing in the new Eaze Drop Blur + Smooth Skin Tint Stick by Fenty Beauty, there’s something you should keep in mind regarding packaging seals, according to two TikTok beauty educators.

In a viral video posted to TikTok last month, users Alexis and Christina, who collectively post under the handle @thelipsticklesbians, traveled to a Sephora store to demonstrate how to pick out products with an airtight seal.

#beautytok #skintint #fentybeauty #thelipsticklesbians ♬ original sound – The Lipstick Lesbians @thelipsticklesbians The new @Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint tester sticks @sephora are a perfect example of the importance of maintaining an airtight seal. These sticks are designed to perform their best when sealed tightly. Don’t be misled by the non-airtight display. The sticks may appear compromised in store due to Sephora’s open display conditions. In reality, the Eaze Drop sticks are extremely creamy and smooth on lay down! They offer a nice, fresh sheen on skin. I love how the entire packaging is fully recyclable. It’s a great step towards sustainability in the industry. Make sure you keep the plastic cap for airtight storage, ensuring product integrity. Big shoutout to @Samavia salman for her unboxing video of the Fenty Eaze Drop sticks! Will you be trying these, Fam? #makeup

“When you buy it, it’s going to come with a little plastic cap,” Alexis tells viewers in the video, which has been viewed 3.1 million times since it was first posted on Sept. 2. “If you want to be really, really secure, keep the plastic cap.”

She then holds up two Fenty Eaze Drop test sticks from a display: one that appears to have just been set out and one that has sat out for a long time. “When something needs an airtight package, it’s going to shrink inside,” Alexis explains, gesturing to the old skin tint stick.

She then swatches it on her hand, noting the product’s “drag.”

“When you buy this and you unbox it, you will not see this drag,” she says. “You will not see this texture at all.” She explains that the product actually “performs so much better” than the in-store version, noting that she had to swipe the tester several times before getting it to work due to its shrinkage.

The camera then pans across a row of skin tint test sticks in different shades, many of which are shrunken and even “tilting” inside their packaging. “They were designed to be in an airtight vessel,” Alexis reiterates.

Alexis notes that the makeup industry sometimes sacrifices “facets of airtightness” for sustainable product packaging. However, she says there’s nothing wrong with the products and no need to worry that the sealed skin tint sticks customers purchase will work like open test sticks they may have tried beforehand.

“Do not be fooled by the non-airtight seal display in Sephora. … It’s way more important that you take the extra second [and] don’t leave it exposed,” Alexis says before ending the video.

Many viewers in the comments section praised Alexis and Christina for “educating us on stuff we don’t think about” when purchasing makeup and other beauty products. Others lamented tossing the plastic caps on their products before seeing the video.

“I feel like it needs different packaging then, especially because the little cap looks like something that would typically be thrown out,” one commenter noted.

The Daily Dot contacted Alexis and Christina via email for more information.