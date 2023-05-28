‘She wanted to speak to a male’: Female butcher says customer didn’t want her help because she was ‘too pretty to work here’

There have been numerous anecdotes shared by women in the workplace who have said they’ve experienced double standards, i.e. men who will only consider implementing ideas if it’s a male voicing them versus a woman.

A TikToker named Samantha (@samanthaattld) said she’s experienced this same double standard too at her job as a butcher. She posted a trending clip that’s garnered over 30,000 views as of Sunday.

In it, she states that a shopper told her she wanted to speak to a male butcher because she thought Samantha was “too pretty” to work there.

While many viewers stated they would take the remark as a compliment, Samantha expressed ire over the comment, stating that she doesn’t like to be perceived as less qualified to butcher meat just because of her gender or looks.

One viewer who saw the clip said, “Thanks, I guess,” which, according to Samantha, is the exact reply she gave to the customer. “That’s literally how I replied,” she wrote.

Someone else also remarked, “Idk man if someone told me this while I was in a ponytail and a work uniform I’d literally just never get over it.”

Samantha provided some additional context in the video, stating the woman’s reasoning for wanting to speak to a male butcher at the shop.

“I mean she wanted to speak to a male because they know what’s up,” Samantha explained. “Meanwhile my position was higher than all males present.”

One other TikToker questioned whether the comment was “even an insult,” and Samantha explained why she’s so miffed by the remark.

“Idk I think I just hate people making me feel like I can’t do this job coz I’m a woman just coz it was originally for men,” she said.

Another urged Samantha to “embrace” her “pretty privilege,” which is something that Samantha says she uses to her benefit at work.

“I literally threaten my bosses daily with this,” she replied.

According to CareerExplorer, there’s a significant percentage gap when it comes to male versus female butchers. According to the outlet, 24% of all butchers are female, with the average salary across both genders rounding out to $36,000 a year. The vocation has experienced 6% overall growth.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Samantha via TikTok comment.