‘I literally couldn’t move’: FedEx driver says he’s ‘done’ after transmission goes out. He then gets diesel truck with no left mirror or brakes after 3 hours—and has to move 185 packages

A FedEx driver documented his frustration with a job he quit shortly after chronicling a bad day — in which one truck failed him and the replacement truck he had to drive wasn’t much better.

The video showcasing TikTok user @stevefromflorida and his terrible day, where he filmed himself in the back of his truck,

“I’m literally done, man,” he started before flipping the view on the camera to unveil tons of packages stacked in the back of the truck. The content creator revealed how the transmission of the truck he was “damn near went out” so he “couldn’t drive.” After pulling up in a parking lot, he waited a whopping three hours for a new truck. However, the new diesel truck he received wasn’t any better. The new diesel truck didn’t have a “left mirror” and the brakes “didn’t work.”

“I have the parking brake. I had to park literally toward a curb right here just so the truck doesn’t roll forward or backward,” he said.

In addition, the creator claimed he had to transfer 185 packages into the new truck in order to deliver them, reporting he was drenched in sweat, on the verge of “passing out.”

“I don’t deserve this, man. I work too hard for this, dude,” he concluded the video.

In an interview with The Daily Dot, @stevefromflorida revealed how he quit FedEx a couple of days after the video was posted, after working there for nearly three years. Although the video was the second time he used the truck, it only got worse. The tipping point was not being compensated properly.

“I quit 2 days ago when I made the video and I just got tired of not being compensated properly cause I work hard and have the latest and hardest route,” he shared via TikTok direct message.

“Also, I don’t think we were insured in the trucks. We had to pay if anything went wrong with the trucks and I no longer wanted that. I got tired of risking my life for no reward and once I had to use my pto (paid time off) time because we had to miss work due to snow, I was angry,” he added.

Within a day, the video garnered over 41,000 views, where viewers encouraged the content creator to quit FedEx.

“And fedex lost my bday dress this wk no wonder this is a mess. Leave that job,” one viewer wrote.

“For them to make millions over millions a quarter. It’s to much, tell them to kick rocks and find better,” a second suggested.

“LEAVE THAT JOB ITS NOT WORTH IT !!! CAUSE IF SOMETHING HAPPENS YOUR ON YOUR OWN NO MIRROR THATS CRAZY,” a third echoed.

Others shared their horror stories of not safe working environments.

“my brakes went out today at Amazon I quit today they had me doing 143 they gave me no water I took the van back,” one user shared.

“I remember I worked for Amazon and they wanted me to drive on bald tires in the pouring rain. The solution was to give my route to someone else,” a second recalled.

“shiid I quit after I almost died loading trucks from heat exhaustion and I got buried in the truck and they didn’t even know till the line back up,” a third commented.

The Daily Dot reached out FedEx via email regarding the video.