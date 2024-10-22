‘Stop buying these for your cars’: Walmart shopper warns against the Febreze Car Air Freshener, shares what to use instead

Is it the move to use a Febreze car air freshener or is it a rip-off?

Nothing is more embarrassing than a smelly car. You never know when unexpectedly you’ll need to give someone a ride. You pray your car doesn’t stink. Subtle judgments about the car stench from the passenger can make the car ride feel like an eternity.

So products like Febreze car air fresheners were created to avoid these awkward moments. Yet this TikTok posted by @tinydessie23 expresses her frustration with the Febreze car air fresheners. She claims these car air fresheners are a waste of money and suggests another option from Febreze.

In the original video, the content creator suggests ditching the Febreze car air fresheners and for Febreze Small Space air fresheners instead. She claims the car air fresheners only last two days where the Small Space product lasts way longer.

There’s just one issue.

What is the difference between Febreze air car freshener and Febreze Small Spaces?

There are three main differences between the two products: size, price, and duration length. The main difference is the size of each product. The size of the car air freshener is 0.7 fl oz compared to 0.5 fl oz for Small Spaces.

The car air freshener claims to last 40 days and the Small Spaces claims to last 45 days.

Now, you would assume there would be a big cost difference with Small Spaces having more fl oz’s and the scent lasting longer. However, a Small Space two-pack is cheaper than buying the car air freshener vent clips at Walmart.

Can you use Febreze Small Space air freshener in your car though?

According to Febreze, the Small Spaces air freshener should not be used in cars. The intended usage was designed to be used in compact cozy areas including bathrooms, closets, and dorm rooms. On the product page, Febreze suggests using the Car Vent Clip to fight off car odors.

This makes sense for a company to say they want you to buy the specific product for what it was designed for. The Car Vent is used for cars and the Small Spaces are used for compact areas in the home.

The thing is, one of the top reviews on the Febreze Small Spaces website product page has the reviewer mentioning that they use this in their car. If Febreze doesn’t want people to use Small Spaces in their cars, wouldn’t it be smart to hide or drop this review lower on the page? Or at the minimum make a comment on the review to suggest using the Car Vent clip instead?

Leaving this review up, gives the customer the idea that it is indeed okay to use Small Spaces in your car.

Which is a better value to buy?

In terms of value, Febreze Small Spaces is the way to go. You get more product, at a better price, and it will last longer.

We know Better Spaces was not initially designed to be in a car but people have suggested putting these under seats or in the trunk. While the car air freshener has convenience of clipping onto the car vents, it’s clear Small Spaces gives more value.

So what did the viewers think of this new suggestion?

“I use these! She’s so right it lasts like 2 months” one agreed.

“I’ve been telling people to get these for the car” one added

“I put mine under the driver and passenger seats” one suggested.

“Thanks girl you’re totally right as soon as I pop the car ones literally half of it immediately disappears” one expressed frustration.

This TikTok has more than 205,000 views with 12,300 likes.

The Daily Dot contacted @tinydessie23 over email and TikTok messenger. We have also reached out to Febreze over email and phone.

