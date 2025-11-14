“This is bad news”: After more than 200 years, the Farmer’s Almanac is printing its final edition in 2026. Why?

After more than two centuries in print, the Farmers’ Almanac is coming to an end. The publication announced that its 2026 edition will be its last, citing rising production costs, declining print sales, and the dominance of digital tools that have replaced many of its longtime functions.

The Farmer’s Almanac has been published in print since 1818, while The Old Farmer’s Almanac dates back to 1792, with its first issue released the following year. For more than two centuries, both have been fixtures in American life.

Why is the Farmer’s Almanac ceasing publication in 2026?

The publishers of The Farmers’ Almanac announced on Thursday that the 2026 edition will be its last. The news was a blow to many diehard fans, as the Almanac had provided more than two centuries of advice, helping readers plan everything from planting to fishing to wedding dates.

In its decision to call it quits, the publication cited financial troubles, saying that made it too difficult to keep afloat. The website will also shut down in December 2025, according to a report by ABC News.

In a statement to ABC, editor Sandi Duncan said the publication will “live on in the way that millions of readers share the bits of wit and wisdom they gleaned from the Almanac.”

The decision marks the end of the Maine-based Farmers’ Almanac, which has been printed every year since 1818. Its longtime rival, The Old Farmer’s Almanac, based in New Hampshire, will continue publishing. But for fans of the orange-covered classic, this is truly the final edition.

Publishers said that rising production costs and declining print sales made it increasingly difficult each year to sustain the publication. The internet and smartphone apps have taken over much of what the Almanac once offered, from long-range forecasts to gardening tips, and the shift toward digital platforms has left the print version struggling to compete.

Still, the last issue holds everything readers have come to expect. The 2026 Farmers’ Almanac includes its signature weather predictions, lunar phases, fishing calendars, gardening guides, and a final round of old-fashioned wisdom passed down through generations.

Those who want to grab a piece of history can still find copies online and in stores. The last edition is available on The Farmers’ Almanac website and at select local retailers.

For loyal readers, it’s the end of an era—a goodbye to one of America’s oldest publications and a reminder that even the most enduring traditions can’t always survive the digital age.

Viewers in shock at Farmer’s Almanac news

“WE ARE LOSING THE FARMER’S ALMANAC IN 2026,” read the text overlay on a since-deleted video by TikTok user @that_antisocialite.

“It has helped with farming, weather, gardening, [and] recipes,” @that_antisocialite said. “It is a staple that we have and have had for over 200 years.”

They went on to say that technology is to blame for the demise of the print edition. “And because of our shift toward technology, we’re not going to have it anymore,” they explained. “It has so many good tips for gardening and how to grow your own food.”

The clip wrapped with a plea to support the upcoming 2026 edition. “This is terrible. This is bad news. Please support The Farmer’s Almanac,” they said.

Viewers who saw @that_antisocialite’s video were just as stunned by the announcement, with many sharing how much the Farmer’s Almanac has been part of their routines.

“Are you kidding me??? NOOOO I literally use the farmer’s almanac for planning and gardening,” one woman wrote.

“One of my teachers in elementary school had the farmer’s almanac and taught us how to use it by having us look up random stuff in it,” another recalled. “It thought it was a book for magic with how much it could tell us.”

“What?! I buy one every year, just cause I like reading it for funsies,” a third said.

“NOOOOOO this is a critical tool for life,” a fourth added.

Some viewers said they felt a little better knowing that The Old Farmer’s Almanac will still be around.

“From what I researched, the Farmer’s Almanac is ending, but the Old Farmer’s Almanac will continue publishing new editions,” one woman explained.

“I think the OLD Farmer’s Almanac is still going,” another noted. “They’re similar.”

