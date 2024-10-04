‘Screwed up my bill by $500’: Woman calls out ‘fake’ Verizon store for doubling her phone bill

A Verizon customer alleges that an authorized retailer did her wrong—and warns of the difference between official stores and authorized retailers.

The warning comes from creator Stephanie (@stalkstephanie), getting more than 58,200 views as of Friday morning on a video posted on Wednesday. Starting with the admonition “Word to the wise,” she asserts that not all Verizon stores are the same.

“Just because it says Verizon doesn’t mean it’s Verizon,” she says. “You need to look in the door and make sure it doesn’t say authorized Verizon retailer.”

She added “(in super tiny print)” in her on-screen caption, “because they clearly messed up my phone for last month, gave me a new one. and guess what?”

Stephanie continues, “Verizon can’t help me, because it’s an indirect retailer,” appearing to make air quotes with one hand. “So please make sure that when you go to Verizon, you go to real Verizon, not fake Verizon.”

Her caption attempts to provide a bit more clarity, saying, “Fake Verizon screwed up my bill by $500, double billed my services, and don’t have a phone number.”

What is an authorized retailer?

According to a Verizon community forum, “The biggest difference between corporate and authorized retailers is the return policy.”

The forum member adds, “VZW corporate locations have a standardized 30 Worry-Free Guarantee policy. If you purchase your phone from one corporate store, from VZW customer service, or online from My Verizon, you can return your phone for a new one or get your money back within 30 days from the purchase at any corporate store, or by sending the phone back to the direct fulfillment warehouse if you ordered it online or from customer care. There is a $35 restocking fee if you exchange the phone for a different color or model.”

On the other hand, “Authorized Retailers set their own return policy and vary from location to location.” Despite that, the forum member said that as long as you like their salespeople and clarify their sales policies, authorized retailers can provide good customer experiences.

Indeed, the Verizon site’s official store locator lists both company stores and authorized retailers.

NerdTechy adds the authorized retailers “aren’t your typical corporate-owned stores but rather privately-owned establishments, each with a touch of personality. Think of these as your friendly neighborhood Verizon stores. They might sell Verizon products, but they do it with a twist, a local flavor.”

The article adds that these retailers “have the freedom to interpret Verizon’s guidelines, add their spice, and provide service that feels more personal, more connected to the community.”

Yet, for at least one customer, that freedom led her to deride authorized retailers as “fake.”

What did viewers think?

Opinions varied on whether buying from an authorized retailer is a good idea.

“I’d rather go to the authorized retailer,” someone stated. “They are easier to deal with. If I had an issue I went to the ‘real’ Verizon and got the help I needed!”

Another relayed, “Just like fast food joints, the vast majority of phone stores are privately owned and operated. This does not necessarily mean you’ll have a lesser experience, it just means you’re supporting a local business.”

Someone else brought in personal experience, noting, “Man I worked at a Franchise T-Mobile. We fixed so many corporate store issues it wasn’t even funny,” before adding, “We made no commission but man we had a loyal customer base.”

One argued, “I thought Verizon would provide the same service to anyone who purchased/signed up at an authorized retailer. That said, I’ve always made sure to only use corporate wireless stores for my transactions.”

Others used the occasion to opine on Verizon itself.

“Verizon sucks no matter what store,” one offered.

But another shared, “I had VZ left to T-Mobile worse decision and went back. They have the best service. Prices are fair and no hidden fees.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Stephanie via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message and to Verizon via email.

